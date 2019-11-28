Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Qualifying 1 in
16 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Qualifying in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
22 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Latest news
Johnson intends to race beyond 2020
Steve Phelps on the state of NASCAR
Kyle Busch becomes 2x Cup champion
Jimmie Johnson to retire from NASCAR
Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"
NASCup
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Johnson intends to race beyond 2020 Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"

Read Story
Stewart considers NASCAR race return

Jimmie Johnson may be ending his time as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver following the 2020 season, but he wouldn't call it retirement.

Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'
NASCup
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Steve Phelps on the state of NASCAR Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'

Read Story

NASCAR President Steve Phelps provided an optimistic update Sunday about three upcoming key initiatives – the next generation car, a new engine and a schedule overhaul in the 2021 season.

Kyle Busch wins Homestead finale, claims second Cup title Homestead
NASCup
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch becomes 2x Cup champion Kyle Busch wins Homestead finale, claims second Cup title

Read Story

Kyle Busch is now cashing in on all the NASCAR Cup Series championship opportunities he’s earned the last half-decade.

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NASCup
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to retire from NASCAR Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Read Story

2020 will be Jimmie Johnson's last season as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Top news

FE Bird dominant in Riyadh practice Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice
16m
VASC Supercars intervenes after SNS clash Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention
26m
FE How new giants will impact Formula E Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?
52m
SGT Mardenborough tops Fuji practice Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice
1h
VASC Whincup sets Newcastle Friday pace Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace
1h
VASC Pye hospitalised with illness Pye hospitalised with illness
3h
VASC McLaughlin tops Newcastle Practice 1 Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice
NASCup Hamlin undergoes shoulder surgery Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery
VASC Newcastle 500 weekend schedule Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule
F2 Correa talks about tragic Spa crash Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
Misc Award finalists chase F1 test Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video

Featured strip
View more
Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Video Inside
General / Opinion

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

With Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles of Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby respectively, the ‘Ford v Ferrari’ movie – a.k.a. ‘Le Mans ’66’ in Europe – opens on Friday, Nov. 15 across the U.S. David Malsher explains why it’s a must-see for motorsport aficionados and how it could turn a wider audience on to the magic of racing.

IndyCar on Jimmie Johnson’s bucket list, but Indy 500 unlikely
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar on Jimmie Johnson’s bucket list, but Indy 500 unlikely

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has confirmed that he wants to race an IndyCar but admits that the time for him competing in the Indianapolis 500 “has passed.”

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup
IMSA / Breaking news

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup

Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon have been named as part of Wayne Taylor Racing's line-up for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Promoted: The first 100 laps of Arrow McLaren SP’s bold new era
IndyCar / Special feature

Promoted: The first 100 laps of Arrow McLaren SP’s bold new era

Patricio O’Ward, the 2018 Indy Lights champion, turned his first laps in an Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet IndyCar this week. Circumstances weren’t ideal but driver, race engineer and managing director are already excited about their collective prospects, reports David Malsher.

Latest featured news
View more
Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice Diriyah E-prix I
FE Formula E / Practice report
16m

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice

Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird set the fast time across the practice sessions for the 2019-20 Formula E season-opening Diriyah E-Prix, where the drivers struggled with the new low-grip surface.

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Breaking news
26m

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

Supercars will reiterate its social media policy in a letter addressed to all of its drivers and teams following an Instagram clash between Scott McLaughlin and Scott Pye.
Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status? Prime
FE Formula E / Analysis
52m

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?

Formula E's 2019-20 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend, with the arrival of two teams adding intriguing subplots to the electric championship. But as Mercedes and Porsche have dominated other categories, will they upset FE's chaotic status quo?

Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice Dream Race
SGT Super GT / Practice report
1h

Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice

Jann Mardenborough set the quickest time in Friday practice ahead of this weekend's SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji, as Rene Rast led the DTM field.

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Practice report
1h

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace

Triple Eight's Jamie Whincup topped the second Friday practice session in Newcastle, shading Cam Waters by 0.005s.

Pye hospitalised with illness Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Breaking news
3h

Pye hospitalised with illness

Scott Pye will miss this afternoon's second Supercars practice session in Newcastle after being hospitalised due to illness.

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Practice report

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin kicked off the final round of the 2019 season by edging bitter rival David Reynolds in opening practice in Newcastle.

Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"

Jimmie Johnson may be ending his time as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver following the 2020 season, but he wouldn't call it retirement.

Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Denny Hamlin underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder, per Joe Gibbs Racing.

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Breaking news

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

Check out the complete schedule and TV listings for the 2019 Newcastle 500.

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Injured Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa has given his first in-depth interview to an Argentinian radio station about the crash at Spa-Francorchamps in August in which Anthoine Hubert was killed, and the severity of the injuries that he is now determined to overcome.

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video
Video Inside
Misc General / News

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video

The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award is one of the toughest tests in motorsport, with £200,000 and a Red Bull Formula 1 test on the line for one of the four finalists.
Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020

AIM Vasser Sullivan announced today that Parker Chase will partner Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F for the full 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race
FE Formula E / Breaking news

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race

The track surface at Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix circuit has been largely re-laid ahead of the 2019 event following the drainage issues that blighted the inaugural event last year.

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

Esapekka Lappi says he was shocked by the news of Citroen's withdrawal from the World Rally Championship - a move which leaves him out of work for the 2020 season.

Myatt Snider to debut in Xfinity Series in 2020 with RCR
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Myatt Snider to debut in Xfinity Series in 2020 with RCR

Myatt Snider will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next season with Richard Childress Racing.

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1 Brazilian GP
F1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg admits he does not feel like he is leaving Formula 1, and says he wil be ready for any opportunity that might arise in 2020.

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host
Video Inside
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

Argentina's El Villicum circuit will replace Qatar as the host venue of the World Superbike season finale in 2020.

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor
F1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor

Formula 1 teams will be required to run a second fuel-flow sensor next season as the FIA escalates its efforts to prevent the rules being exploited for performance gains.

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Red Bull says that Alex Albon was still able to leave the Brazilian Grand Prix with his "head held high", despite missing out on the chance of a maiden Formula 1 podium.

The Motorsport.com app

Download now

Follow your passion, anywhere, anytime!

Load more
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.