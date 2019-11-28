Latest news
Johnson intends to race beyond 2020
Steve Phelps on the state of NASCAR
Kyle Busch becomes 2x Cup champion
Jimmie Johnson to retire from NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson may be ending his time as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver following the 2020 season, but he wouldn't call it retirement.
Steve Phelps on the state of NASCAR Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'
NASCAR President Steve Phelps provided an optimistic update Sunday about three upcoming key initiatives – the next generation car, a new engine and a schedule overhaul in the 2021 season.
Kyle Busch becomes 2x Cup champion Kyle Busch wins Homestead finale, claims second Cup title
Kyle Busch is now cashing in on all the NASCAR Cup Series championship opportunities he’s earned the last half-decade.
Jimmie Johnson to retire from NASCAR Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
2020 will be Jimmie Johnson's last season as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series.