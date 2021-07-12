Tickets Subscribe
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge News

Fenestraz to make US racing debut at Lime Rock

By:
, News Editor

Sacha Fenestraz will make his US racing debut in this weekend's Mid-Ohio round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

The Franco-Argentine will pilot a Toyota GR Supra GT4 run by TGR Riley Motorsports in the two-hour race, sharing a cockpit with Dominican driver Alfredo Najri.

It will mark Fenestraz's first race appearance of any kind since last year's Super Formula season finale at Fuji Speedway, as he has been unable to return to Japan to participate in that series or SUPER GT since.

 

Despite his status as a factory Toyota driver, Fenestraz has been on the sidelines in both of Japan's two premier categories since the start of the year owing to visa issues.

His Super Formula seat at Kondo Racing has been occupied by Yuichi Nakayama, while Sena Sakaguchi has filled the breach in the TOM'S SUPER GT squad alongside Ryo Hirakawa.

It remains unclear when Fenestraz will be able to re-enter Japan, but in a talk show appearance for TOM'S last month he suggested that an August return was his new target.

Assuming he could complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine, that could allow him to rejoin the SUPER GT grid as early as next month's Suzuka round, with Super Formula's next race at Motegi taking place a week after that.

Fenestraz has been occupying himself with his Jaguar Formula E reserve duties while unable to enter Japan, with Lime Rock just a couple of hours away by car from the site of the all-electric series' most recent event in New York.

