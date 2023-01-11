American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule

Listen to this article

The celebrated actor in such shows as “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Agent Cody Banks” and “Dancing with the Stars,” announced Wednesday he will compete fulltime in the ARCA Menards Series this season, driving the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing.

The season opens Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway and Muniz will participate in this weekend’s preseason test with the team at Daytona.

Frankie Muniz Photo by: Athelo Group

“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” said Muniz. “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Racing background

Muniz’s career in car racing traces back to 2004, when he ran the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, Calif., as a celebrity participant, finishing seventh. The following year, he finished third, and was the best-finishing celebrity.

In 2008, Muniz put his acting career on hold to pursue an open-wheel racing career, and competed in the Atlantic Championship.

While his interest tapered off, he made his stock car racing debut on Oct. 23, 2021, at Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, Calif., competing in the SRL Pro Late Model series. In January 2022, he participated in the preseason ARCA test at Daytona with Fast Track Racing.

Muniz has been engaged in months of discussions with various teams before signing with the organization co-owned by Motorsports veteran Terry Jones and former ARCA championship crew chief Mark Rette.

“Over the years, we’ve prided ourselves on working with new drivers who have quickly adapted to the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series and, without a doubt, we believe Frankie can do the same,” Rette said.

“It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve – but with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023.”

Joining Ford

For the 2023 ARCA season, Rette Jones Racing will continue its longtime partnership with Ford Performance but upgrade its fleet to include the Ford Mustang beginning at Daytona.

“Ford is pleased to welcome Frankie Muniz to our performance family. Frankie is not only a successful actor, but also a skilled and enthusiastic racer,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

“He is dedicated to continue growing as a professional stock car racer, and we believe he will make a valuable contribution to the ARCA program at Rette Jones Racing.”

Frankie Muniz Photo by: Athelo Group