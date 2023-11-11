ARCA Menards Series unveils 20-race 2024 schedule

The 2024 season opener will once again take place at Daytona International Speedway and the season finale will take place at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway for the third consecutive season.

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway will make its debut on the series schedule for the first time while Kansas Speedway is the only track which will host two races – in May and September. Pocono will drop off the series schedule for the first time since the 1980s.

The series will feature a busy summer schedule starting with the popular road course stop at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 21 in a combination weekend with the IndyCar Series.

That stop will be followed by short track clashes at Berline Raceway, Indianapolis Raceway Park and a new summer date at Salem Speedway. The race at Elko Speedway moves to Saturday, Aug. 3.

The Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds returns on its traditional August date alongside the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend as dirt races continue on the series schedule.

The race at Phoenix in March will be a combination race with ARCA West while the races at Dover, Iowa, IRP, The Milwaukee Mile and Bristol will serve as combination races with ARCA East.

The complete ARCA East and West schedules will be announced at a later date.

Jesse Love won the 2023 ARCA Menards Series title with 10 victories in 20 races while driving the No. 20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports.

Love, 18, will move to the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season and compete full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 2 Chevrolet.

2024 ARCA Menards Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 17 - Daytona International Speedway - 1:30 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, March 8 - Phoenix Raceway - 8 p.m. ET - FS1

Saturday, April 20 - Talladega Superspeedway - 12:30 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, April 26 - Dover Motor Speedway - 5 p.m. ET - FS1

Saturday, May 4 - Kansas Speedway - 2 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, May 24 - Charlotte Motor Speedway - 6 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, June 14 - Iowa Speedway - 8 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, June 21 - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 6 p.m. ET - FS2

Saturday, June 29 - Berlin Raceway - 8 p.m. ET* - FS1

Friday, July 19 - Indianapolis Raceway Park - 5:30 p.m. ET - FS1

Saturday, July 27 - Salem Speedway - 8 p.m. ET - FS1

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Elko Speedway - 9 p.m. ET - FS2

Friday, Aug. 16 - Michigan International Speedway - 6 p.m. ET - FS1

Sunday, Aug. 18 - Illinois State Fairgrounds - 2 p.m. ET - FS1

Sunday, Aug. 25 - The Milwaukee Mile - 1 p.m. ET - FS1

Sunday, Sept. 1 - DuQuoin State Fairgrounds - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, Sept. 13 - Watkins Glen International - 6 p.m. ET - FS1

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 5 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, Sept. 27 - Kansas Speedway - 5:30 p.m. ET - FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Toledo Speedway - 4 p.m. ET - FS2

* Airs on delay at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1