In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA Race report

Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono

By:

Corey Heim ended Ty Gibbs’ four-race win streak in the ARCA Menard Series with a victory at Pocono Raceway.

Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono

Heim, 18, took the lead for good on the final chaotic restart as Gibbs and Chandler Smith battled for position.

The native of Marietta, Ga., then held on to take the victory by 3.155 seconds over Gibbs in Friday’s General Tire 200. Drew Dollar was third, Nick Sanchez fourth and Thad Moffitt rounded out the top-five.

Heim leads the series standings by three points over Gibbs heading into the next race, July 10 at Elko Speedway.

This is Heim’s third win of the 2021 season and fourth of his career. He opened the year winning two of the first three races then has watched has Gibbs has dominated in winning the past four.

Read Also:

“I think this is awesome for my team,” Heim said. “I doubted myself a little bit in that slump but this (car) was phenomenal today.

“This is just awesome. I’m so happy to be here.”

Said Gibbs: “We were just tight. We kind of battled on the restarts. I did some stuff that kind of messed me up. We fought really good and my guys worked really hard.”

Asked about the final restart, Gibbs said, “I blocked and he ran into me. That’s part of it. We were hard racing. He just ran into me, that’s on his part.”

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Previous article

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
