Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win

White, who led 14 of the final 16 laps, led the way entering the final of 80 laps when Van Alst backed up for a run on the final lap and got a shove from Connor Mosack to take the lead.

Van Alst then held off Mosack at the checkered flag to take his first series victory in 32 career starts.

The 41-year-old drives for his own team, Greg Van Alst Motorsports.

“There was no way I was going to bring it home without the steering wheel or the trophy and that was it,” said an emotional Van Alst after the win. “This is for all the short track racers out there that don’t think you can get to this level.

“I worked my ass off to get here. And we did it – yeah!”

Sean Corr finished third, Lavar Scott was fourth and Mandy Chick rounded out the top-five.

In his first series start, American actor Frankie Muniz finished 11th. He is running the entire 2023 ARCA schedule.

Jason Kitzmiller led at the halfway break followed by Van Alst and Amber Balcaen.

Mosack, who started on the pole and led 25 laps, spun out in Turn 3 on Lap 47 to bring out the fifth caution of the race.

The race returned to green on Lap 52 with Van Alst out front, followed Scott and Kitzmiller.

Scott edged ahead into the lead on Lap 53 as he continued to battle Van Alst side-by-side.

ARCA displayed a caution on Lap 55 for debris in Turn 1. The race returned to green on Lap 59.

ARCA had to display another caution on Lap 61 for debris on the frontstretch, which was the rear bumper cover of Andy Jankowiak. The race returned to green on Lap 65 with Scott still out front.

White powered to the lead on the restart.

With 10 laps remaining in the race, While maintained a small advantage over Scott with Van Alst in third.

Dale Quarterley spun off Turn 4 and into the frontstretch grass on Lap 72 to bring out a caution. On the restart on Lap 78, White remained in command.