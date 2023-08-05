Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race
Jesse Love Jr. held off Gus Dean in a one-lap overtime dash to win a wild ARCA Menards Series race on Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Love picked up his series-leading sixth win of the 2023 season, but it was one of the most difficult for the 18-year-old native of Menlo Park, Calif.
Love, who was not feeling well Friday and saw his cool suit malfunction during the event, was trailing late in the race but powered past Connor Mosack on a restart with one lap to go in regulation to grab the lead.
A multi-car accident behind him sent the race into a one-lap overtime when former race leader, Dean, lined up alongside him. Love was able to hold Dean at bay by 0.115 seconds to secure the victory.
“We had a lot of good guys around us,” Love said after the race. “We lost my cool suit and lost the helmet blower. I thought I was in pretty good shape. I run with my dog every day.
“It was a lot easier since I have a phenomenal crew chief in Shannon Rursch, it makes my job really easy and Billy Venturini gives us all the resources we need. I’m definitely worn out.”
Dean, making just his fourth start of the season, had led several laps after starting second but shortly after re-taking the lead late in the race, he got pushed up the track by Mosack and hit the wall.
Mosack ended up third, Andy Jankowiak fourth and Frankie Muniz rallied back from an early-race incident to earn his first career top-five finish.
Completing the top-10 were Morgan Baird, Christian Rose, Cody Coughlin, Gage Rodgers and Jon Garret.
