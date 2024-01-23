NASCAR Euro driver Gil Linster to compete in Daytona ARCA race

The 30-year-old native of Frisange, Luxembourg, will drive the No. 68 Ford for Kimmel Racing after testing with the team earlier this month at the track. Following the test, he was cleared to compete on all series tracks.

Linster returned to Luxembourg following the test and worked to secure sponsorship to do the race, which he was able to nail down this week.

Linster, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Elite 2 division and finished third in the series standings last year, is hoping the ARCA race is a first step into a long-term ARCA/NASCAR career.

“Now Daytona is first a dream come true,” Linster told Motorsport.com. “I always told myself if I can make it to Daytona, I can make it to drive one day full-time in America. I wanted to prove to myself that I will find a way to enter in American NASCAR world and use that as a base to build my career in America.”

Linster confirmed he has a sponsor for the race but is not yet ready to release the details. The most important part for him was securing the opportunity.

“We will officially be part of the ARCA Menards Series Daytona 200. I’m really happy about this but I have no time to celebrate because there’s a lot of work coming in the next few weeks,” he said.

“We have to develop the design of the car, my racing suit and the helmet. We will sign the contacts and then I will pack my bag and travel to Daytona. The company is also interested in being my partner at selected EuroNASCAR races.”

This is the second consecutive year Linster has visited Daytona International Speedway, but his first as a driver – first at the test a couple of weeks ago and now next month to compete in the ARCA season opener.

He ran a late model in the World Series of Asphalt last February at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway and ended up attending the Daytona 500 the same week. His appearance at New Smyrna helped forge his relationship with Kimmel Racing, which led to this month’s test.

Asked about his commitment to an American NASCAR career, Linster said, “It’s all or nothing.”

The 2024 EuroNASCAR season kicks off April 13-14 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All races will be broadcast on the EuroNASCAR YouTube channel.