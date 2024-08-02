NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Greg Biffle to run ARCA West race

Biffle, a native of the Vancouver, Wash., will return to his hometown area and drive the No. 23 Chevrolet for Sigma Performance Services in the Aug. 10 ARCA West race at Tri-City Raceway in East Richland, Wash.

In two previous outings this season SPS, owned by Joe Farré, won the ARCA West race at Sonoma with current Xfinity driver Sam Mayer and finished third in the ARCA Menards Series event in June at Iowa.

Biffle, the first driver to win both the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series championships and a 19-time winner in the Cup series, is a former track champion at Tri-City Raceway in the late model division.

He was nominated to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Modern Era ballot for the first time earlier this year.

Read Also: NASCAR Cup Greg Biffle among new 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

“I’m looking forward to returning to the track in an ARCA West car almost 30 years after I won the track championship,” Biffle, 54, said. “It’s an honor to drive for one of the teams well-known in the sport, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to return to racing at this historic Northwest race track.”

Biffle’s NASCAR career began in the former NASCAR Winston West Series in the early 1990s. He made two starts in what is now ARCA West, finishing fourth in his most recent race at Altamont Motorsports Park in 1996.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of Greg’s return to his racing roots in the Pacific Northwest," said Farré. “We need more people like Greg, the people of the Northwest racing community, and sponsors alike, to support the continuation of these tracks, teams, and series.

“Greg’s commitment to this race, the racing community, and growing teams like ours just goes to show how important it is that we all work together to keep racing alive in the Pacific Northwest, and across this great country.”

In his most recent NASCAR competition, Biffle drove in five Cup series races in the 2022 season with NY Racing, owned by John Cohen. His best finish was 20th at Atlanta.