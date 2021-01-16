Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing

Gray, the younger brother of NASCAR Truck Series competitor Tanner Gray, was taking part in a pre-season test for the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.

The young racer posted video where he appeared to film himself driving around the 2.5 mile high speed superspeedway, pointing the camera at his face and also out the windshield.

The 18-second clip was posted to Snapchat and was later called to the ARCA hauler once NASCAR became aware of the video. He met with officials before getting back on the track Saturday.

Gray unquestionably violated the following section of the rulebook:

"Except as provided below, vehicles and drivers will not be permitted to carry onboard computers, automated electronic recording devices, electronically actuated devices, smartphones/cell phones, watches, micro-processors, recording devices, filming devices, electronic digital memory chips, traction control devices, digital readout gauges and the like, even if inoperable or incomplete."

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com that any additional penalties will be announced next week.