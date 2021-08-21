Ty Gibbs picks up ARCA win No. 8 on the season at Michigan

Gibbs led 99 of the 100 laps in Friday’s race at Michigan International Speedway but only fended off Heim by 0.237 seconds on the final lap to claim the victory.

With the win, Gibbs – the 18-year-old grandson of Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs – became the first driver in over a decade to win at least eight races in a season. Parker Kligerman was the last to do so in 2009.

Gibbs has also now won four of the last five races and holds a 7-point advantage over Heim in the series standings.

“My team never game up – they’re awesome. That was a good time; a good learning experience for me for tomorrow,” Gibbs said.

“It definitely felt more like a superspeedway race, especially with this package and the lower horsepower. It was a good learning experience for me, I feel like I haven’t learned enough at the superspeedways.

“We got two more races this weekend, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Gibbs still has a busy weekend ahead – he’ll race in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan and then compete Sunday in ARCA’s dirt race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill.

Nick Sanchez finished third, Sam Mayer was fourth (and will also compete in Saturday’s Xfinity race) and Kyle Sieg rounded out the top-five.