Triple Eight to make GT World Challenge Asia return

The Supercars powerhouse will revive its Asian GT programme for the coming season, a T8-run Mercedes to be raced by Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Jazeman Jaafar under the Triple Eight JMR banner.

The programme will run alongside Triple Eight's Mercedes programme in GT World Challenge Australia, which is spearheaded by Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Jefri Ibrahim will make a one-off appearance in the T8 Mercedes at the opening GTWC Asia event at Sepang before focussing on his Aussie GT commitments.

His brother Abu Bakar, meanwhile, will make his GT3 debut as part of his season-long programme.

T8 has experience in Asian GT, having run a car for Jefri Ibrahim, Jafaar and Shane van Gisbergen in 2019.

“After a brilliant year in 2019, Triple Eight and JMR are really excited to be back racing in Asia,” said team principal Andrew Simpson.

“It was a shame not to be able to keep that momentum going after such a successful debut, including a class win in South Korea, what with the COVID-19 travel restrictions, but we’ve learnt a lot since then.

“We had a lot of fun last year in the inaugural season of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS with Prince Jefri and learnt an awful lot that we’ll be able to bring to Asia.

“This will be Prince Abu Bakar’s first competitive season in the AMG GT3. He’s shown great promise so far and testing with us in Australia was a fantastic experience for him. Jazeman will be an excellent mentor and teammate for him."

Abu Bakar Ibrahim added: “I’m really looking forward to my debut race in the GT3 in Sepang.

“I had my first race and first win there back in 2019 alongside my brother Jefri. We have a lot of memories there together and with the team.

“Racing with Jazeman for my debut season will be a great opportunity to absorb all the experience he has gained throughout his racing career.

"I’m very blessed and proud to be racing under the Triple Eight Race Engineering and JMR banner for the first time. It’s going to be a huge learning curve for me but I’m looking forward to the challenge, and having the experience of my teammate Jazeman and also the racing team will be a strong advantage.

"I’m really pumped for this and can’t wait for the season to start.”

The Sepang circuit will host the season opener on May 20-22.