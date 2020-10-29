Top events
Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi

By:

The Asian Le Mans Series will hold its entire 2021 season at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit, as travel restrictions have forced it to abandon plans to race in Thailand and Malaysia.

A quartet of four-hour races will be held at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix venue next February in the span of a little over two weeks.

Two races will take place on the weekend on February 4-6, with the latter two events slated for February 18-20. The series has promised that a mix of track layouts will be used, with daytime, twilight and night-time racing all set to feature.

Championship organisers had originally released a calendar back in April featuring events at Suzuka, Shanghai, Buriram and Sepang, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions this was later pared back to a pair of races each at Buriram and Sepang slated for January.

However, the Asian Le Mans Series' statement said that ongoing uncertainty as to whether these races would be feasible forced a change of plan.

Series managing director Cyrille Taesch Wahlen commented: “2020 has thrown up significant challenges for all of us due to the global impact of COVID-19. It is our responsibility to respond to these challenges in a way that not only ensures the health and safety of all of those involved, but also protects the sport and our teams.

"Each decision we make must find the right balance – offering exciting and enjoyable racing in a cost-effective manner, without compromising the quality of our series. 

"My thanks are also extended to all of our stakeholders for their patience and support of this change. We look forward to welcoming them to Abu Dhabi in February!” 

The 2019/20 Asian Le Mans Series calendar comprised four rounds taking place at Shanghai, The Bend, Sepang and Buriram, with G-Drive Racing trio Roman Rusinov, James French and Leonard Hoogenboom winning the LMP2 title by a single point.

#26 G-Drive Racing by Algarve, Aurus 01: Roman Rusinov, James French, Leonard Hoogenboom

#26 G-Drive Racing by Algarve, Aurus 01: Roman Rusinov, James French, Leonard Hoogenboom

Photo by: G-Drive Racing

