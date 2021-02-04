Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series

shares
comments
Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series
By:

Era Motorsport, which won the LMP2 class at last week’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, will be joined by Andreas Laskaratos for its debut in the Asian Le Mans Series next week.

The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series has been condensed into eight days, with all four rounds being held at Dubai’s Yas Marina Circuit due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Era will be making its Asian LMS race with team owner Kyle Tilley and regular co-driver Dwight Merriman set to be joined by Andreas Laskaratos. Era Motorsport will be one of 12 teams making their Asian Le Mans Series debut, and one of seven LMP2 entries. 

“I truly cannot hide my excitement to be joining Era Motorsport for the Asian Le Mans series, especially after their Rolex 24 at Daytona win,” said Laskaratos. “I have followed them since inception, and I believe the team has really grown and I hope I can contribute to a competitive season.

“I would like to thank Kyle for this opportunity and his trust in me. Now it’s time to push!” 

The 34-year-old Greek driver earned a win in the 4 Hours of Thailand, and was championship runner-up in the 2019/2020 LMP3 Asian Le Mans Series championship. He has also scored podiums at the 4 Hours of Spa, and the 4 Hours of The Bend.

Originally supposed to race in the first weekend of February, the first two events of the year were postponed to February 13th and 14th, allowing teams to complete the mandatory ten-day quarantine for Dubai. 

“Whilst we are still on a high from Daytona, we are super excited to be heading to Dubai to kick off the Asian Le Mans Series,” said Tilley. “Dwight and I will be competing in the newly formed LMP2 Am class, which gives teams with a bronze driver a chance at winning. 

“Joining us for the four-round series will be Andreas Laskaratos. He has come very highly recommended by one of our engineers, Nico Brisseau. I think I speak for all of us when I say that we can’t wait to get on track and keep the momentum from the Rolex 24 going.”

Added Merriman: “It will be exciting to again race internationally, and in the top class. I feel confident in our lineup, and the momentum we are bringing with us from Daytona.

“This is an incredible team, and I’m looking forward to joining a new series. The schedule will be tight, but we’re up for the challenge.”

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24

Previous article

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24
Load comments

About this article

Series Asian Le Mans
Drivers Kyle Tilley , Andreas Laskaratos , Dwight Merriman
Teams Era Motorsport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's revolutionary success handicap could change the sport

4h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo's snug McLaren fit showcases fine art of F1 seat fit

1h
3
WEC

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?

4
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

5
Score

Historic Tecate SCORE Baja 2000 Monday results

Latest news
Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series

32m
Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24
AsLM

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24

Dec 22, 2020
Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi
AsLM

Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi

Oct 29, 2020
The Ferrari Le Mans underdogs bouncing back from a COVID setback
LM24

The Ferrari Le Mans underdogs bouncing back from a COVID setback

Sep 15, 2020
Phoenix DTM team launches Asian Le Mans programme
AsLM

Phoenix DTM team launches Asian Le Mans programme

Sep 10, 2020
Latest videos
Asian Le Mans Series: 2021 Launch Video 00:50
Asian Le Mans
6h

Asian Le Mans Series: 2021 Launch Video

Asian Le Mans: 4 Hours of The Bend first lap 03:28
Asian Le Mans
Jan 12, 2020

Asian Le Mans: 4 Hours of The Bend first lap

2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series - Season Launch 01:01
Asian Le Mans
Nov 24, 2019

2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series - Season Launch

Defending Victory - Malaysia “The final chapter” 08:04
Asian Le Mans
Feb 28, 2019

Defending Victory - Malaysia “The final chapter”

Defending Victory - Malaysia “Back in the game” 06:18
Asian Le Mans
Feb 23, 2019

Defending Victory - Malaysia “Back in the game”

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Marco Andretti enters new SRX series
General / Breaking news

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series

Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team
Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

More from
Era Motorsport
Era revels in victory on first anniversary of Rolex 24 debut Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA / Breaking news

Era revels in victory on first anniversary of Rolex 24 debut

Cetilar, Era LMP2 teams firm up 2021 Rolex 24 plans
IMSA / Breaking news

Cetilar, Era LMP2 teams firm up 2021 Rolex 24 plans

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21
IMSA / Breaking news

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21

Trending Today

Why F1's revolutionary success handicap could change the sport
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's revolutionary success handicap could change the sport

Ricciardo's snug McLaren fit showcases fine art of F1 seat fit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ricciardo's snug McLaren fit showcases fine art of F1 seat fit

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?
WEC WEC / Opinion

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Historic Tecate SCORE Baja 2000 Monday results
Score Score / News

Historic Tecate SCORE Baja 2000 Monday results

ThorSport Racing rejoins Toyota, Enfinger moves to part-time
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

ThorSport Racing rejoins Toyota, Enfinger moves to part-time

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021

Brett Bodine injured at Michigan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Brett Bodine injured at Michigan

Latest news

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24

Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi

The Ferrari Le Mans underdogs bouncing back from a COVID setback
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

The Ferrari Le Mans underdogs bouncing back from a COVID setback

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.