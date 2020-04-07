Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans return

shares
comments
The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans return
By:
Apr 7, 2020, 2:29 AM

The Asian Le Mans Series won't return to The Bend in South Australia during its 2020/2021 season.

The series visited the new facility, located a little over an hour west of Adelaide, for the first time in January as part of the 2019/2020 schedule.

However The Bend has been left off the 2020/2021 schedule, effectively replaced by Suzuka.

According to series managing director Cyrille Taesch Wahlen, the decision was based on both logistics and economics looking ahead to a post-coronavirus world.

"The entire paddock enjoyed our first trip to Australia and in particular the exciting challenges The Bend Motorsport Park offered the drivers," said Taesch Wahlen.

"Unfortunately given the current global situation and its economic consequences, coupled with the logistics and calendar constraints, we had to make the very difficult decision not to return in the 2020/2021 season.

"We remain absolutely committed to returning to Australia and The Bend Motorsport Park as soon as possible."

The trip to Japan will be the first round on the 2020/2021 schedule, currently set for November 29.

The series will then head to Shanghai International Circuit for round two on December 13, the Chang International Circuit in Thailand for round three on January 9, and then finish up under lights at Sepang on January 23.

All four rounds will feature a four-hour race.

The class structure will remained mostly unchanged, with LMP2, LMP2 Am, LMP3 and GT.

Only the latest generation LMP2 cars will be eligible.

Provisional 2020/2021 Asian Le Mans Series calendar

Round Circuit Date
1 Suzuka, Japan November 29, 2020
2 Shanghai International Circuit, China December 13, 2020
3 Chang International Circuit, Thailand January 9, 2021
4 Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia January 23, 2021

Related video

Next article
Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut

Previous article

Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut
Load comments

About this article

Series Asian Le Mans
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Asian Le Mans Next session

Buriram

Buriram

21 Feb - 23 Feb

Trending

1
World Superbike

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NHRA

Bazemore joins regional cycling team

4
NHRA

50 Greatest Drivers: No. 12 -- Lee Shepherd

5
NASCAR

Grandview Speedway banquet report

Latest videos

Asian Le Mans: 4 Hours of The Bend first lap 03:28
Asian Le Mans

Asian Le Mans: 4 Hours of The Bend first lap

2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series - Season Launch 01:01
Asian Le Mans

2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series - Season Launch

Defending Victory - Malaysia “The final chapter” 08:04
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia “The final chapter”

Defending Victory - Malaysia “Back in the game” 06:18
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia “Back in the game”

Defending Victory - Malaysia 06:30
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia "The final battle begins"

Latest news

The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans return
AsLM

The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans return

Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut
AsLM

Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut

Merhi to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Merhi to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series

Carlin to expand into Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Carlin to expand into Asian Le Mans Series

Cassidy to make prototype debut in Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Cassidy to make prototype debut in Asian Le Mans Series

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.