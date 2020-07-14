Top events
Previous
Automotive / Special feature

The technology behind a pure-electric 1900bhp monster

shares
comments
Jul 14, 2020, 3:01 PM

Discover the Battista by Automobili Pininfarina, one of the world’s most powerful hyper-EVs in the next episode of a new series of Mahindra Blueprints.

Presenter Nicki Shields is joined by Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge and Mahindra’s development driver Nick Heidfeld to delve into how Battista will make a giant leap in pure-electric performance.

Tune into this episode to learn more about Automobili Pininfarina’s 1900bhp car, how it developed the concept, and when the car is expected to go into production.

Lamborghini's most powerful V12-engined hypercar breaks cover

Lamborghini's most powerful V12-engined hypercar breaks cover

