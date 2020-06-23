Lamborghini's most powerful V12-engined hypercar breaks cover

Fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine from Lamborghini to date, the SCV12 – designed by the in-house Lamborghini Centro Stile – is capable of exceeding 830bhp thanks to aerodynamic supercharging at high speed.

The SCV12 benefits from Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT motorsport expertise, using its racing experience to produce increased aerodynamic efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car. The SCV12’s front bonnet has a double air intake and a central rib directing airflow to the ram-air intake scoop located on the roof. This directs dynamic air pressure created by the car’s movement to increase static air pressure in the engine’s intake manifold, creating greater airflow through the engine and increasing power.

The car’s clear track intent and aerodynamic efficiency is further enhanced by the prominent splitter at the front, lateral flicks and vertical fins on the side sills, while at the rear is a custom-built carbon fibre rear wing. Several aspects of the SCV12 have been developed particularly for the hypercar, with specific racing solutions devised by Squadra Corse engineers, including a new fully carbon fibre chassis that allows for a greater power-to-weight ratio as well as the best handling and circuit driving experience.

The lightweight chassis with rear-wheel drive incorporates a sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis, reducing weight and enhancing weight distribution. Pushrod rear suspension is system installed directly on the gearbox, while power is delivered on the track courtesy of specially developed slick Pirelli tyres fitted on magnesium rims (19” front, 20” rear).

The SCV12 will be assembled entirely within the Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, as a limited edition. Customers will become members of a very exclusive club: they will participate in advanced driving programmes at some of the world’s most prestigious circuits, with the technical assistance of Squadra Corse engineers and the special tutoring of Emanuele Pirro, five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Lamborghini Squadra Corse Special Projects Consultant.