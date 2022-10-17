Maserati MC12 Corse for sale: Own a racing-based GT legend

Listen to this article

It was born from a pure racing project, aimed at taking one of the world’s most famous marques back into international motorsports.

After playing a starring role in the early years of the Formula 1 World Championship – most notably with the 250F – Maserati then concentrated on sportscars.

The Tipo 60/61 race cars were developed with the help of Caroll Shelby, who did some early test driving. The automaker’s intricate tubular frame inspired the ‘Birdcage’ moniker, and it starred around the world in sportscar events in the 1960s.

Maserati MC12 Photo by: Marc Fleury

Fast-forward to 2004, and Maserati returned to motorsport with a sensational race car, which became a scandal when it was unveiled. Due to debate around regulations for homologation, the MC12 Corse is not only notorious for being a rule-bender but an outright legend, as no other vehicle was ever able to achieve what it did in its day. With 755 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, the MC12 Corse can go 0-60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds.

It scored amazing success in the 24 Hours of Spa, winning on debut in 2005, then again in 2006, and once more in 2008. The accolades don’t stop there; the MC12 GT1 won five consecutive titles for the GT category of endurance racing and in 2010 went on to win the inaugural FIA GT1 World Championship.

Following the success of its racing cars, a limited production run of only 12 examples of the Maserati MC12 Corse – not to be confused with the 50 road cars that were produced for homologation purposes – is undeniably a collectible commemoration of Italian automotive history.

For sale right now is an extraordinary example of the MC12 Corse. Having only covered a total of 129 miles, this MC12 Corse for sale essentially only shows delivery miles as it hasn’t even been driven by its owner. Only 12 examples of the Maserati MC12 Corse exist worldwide and at least three of them are confirmed to have been converted to road use. Of the nine remaining factory-original cars, three have been recorded as being used by their owners on track.

This means that at most, six of the MC12 Corse’s on the planet could have as low of miles as this MC12 Corse that’s currently for sale. If that’s the case, then this could very well be the most original, unused MC12 Corse on the planet… but that has yet to have been confirmed.

For more information about this listing, call 888-253-7068 or email drs@dupontregistry.com.