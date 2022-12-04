Autosport Awards
Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
GB3 champion Luke Browning has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.
The 20-year-old Briton will receive £200,000, a test in an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 car, full British Racing Drivers' Club membership and an Arai helmet as his prize.
Browning beat fellow finalists Ollie Bearman, Jamie Chadwick and Louis Foster to become the 33rd winner of the Award, which aims to find and boost rising British single-seater racers.
He was announced as the winner at the prestigious Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane, and received his prize from 1992 Award winner and triple Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel and Autosport's chief editor Kevin Turner.
An elated Browning said: "Incredible! It was really special to see all the names in the room, to add my name to the list... Words can't describe.
"It's a testament to the guys of the hard work they put into me, I'm so grateful. Thank you."
Browning became the first driver to claim the British F4 and GB3 crowns when he scored five wins with Hitech Grand Prix and secured the 2022 GB3 title at October’s Donington Park finale.
After fitness tests with Athletic Thinking and simulator assessment with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, the four Award finalists spent two days at Silverstone. They drove MotorSport Vision Formula 2, Beechdean Motorsport-run Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and United Autosports Ligier LMP3 machinery on the Grand Prix circuit.
Luke Browning
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Browning joins an illustrious list of previous winners of the Award, which began in 1989, that includes 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, current F1 drivers Lando Norris and George Russell and 2014 World Endurance champion Anthony Davidson.
The 2022 Award judging panel was led by ex-F1 driver and BRDC vice-president Derek Warwick. The other judges were four-time IndyCar champion Franchitti, successful McLaren and Lola designer Mark Williams, Le Mans-winning engineer Leena Gade, Aston Martin development driver and 1996 Award winner Darren Turner, GT team boss and 1997 Award winner Andrew Kirkaldy, Cadillac LMDh driver and 2008 Award winner Alexander Sims, experienced commentator Ian Titchmarsh and Autosport’s chief editor Kevin Turner.
All the winners
1989 David Coulthard
1990 Gareth Rees
1991 Oliver Gavin
1992 Dario Franchitti
1993 Ralph Firman Jr
1994 Jamie Davies
1995 Jonny Kane
1996 Darren Turner
1997 Andrew Kirkaldy
1998 Jenson Button
1999 Gary Paffett
2000 Anthony Davidson
2001 Steven Kane
2002 Jamie Green
2003 Alex Lloyd
2004 Paul di Resta
2005 Oliver Jarvis
2006 Oliver Turvey
2007 Stefan Wilson
2008 Alexander Sims
2009 Dean Smith
2010 Lewis Williamson
2011 Oliver Rowland
2012 Jake Dennis
2013 Matt Parry
2014 George Russell
2015 Will Palmer
2016 Lando Norris
2017 Dan Ticktum
2018 Tom Gamble
2019 Johnathan Hoggard
2020 NO AWARD
2021 Zak O’Sullivan
2022 Luke Browning
Other awards decided by expert judging panels include the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.
Further categories, which are decided by fan voting, include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.
