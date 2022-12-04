Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Autosport Awards
Topic

Autosport Awards

Main
Previous / Zhou wins Autosport’s Rookie of the Year Award Next / Hamilton wins Autosport’s British Competition Driver of the Year Award
Autosport Awards News

Red Bull RB18 wins Autosport’s International Racing Car of the Year

The Red Bull RB18 Formula 1 contender has won Autosport’s 2022 International Racing Car of the Year Award presented by Blink Experience.

Kevin Turner
By:
Listen to this article

The Red Bull RB18 Formula 1 contender has won Autosport’s 2022 International Racing Car of the Year Award presented by Blink Experience.

The RB18 helped Max Verstappen to his second world title with a record-breaking 15 grand prix wins from 22 races. Sergio Perez added two other victories as Red Bull scooped its sixth constructors’ crown.

Autosport readers have voted the RB18 the best racing car of 2022, ahead of the rival Ferrari F1-75, Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 Formula E title winner and BMW M4 GT3, which topped DTM.

Red Bull’s victory was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane, with chief technical officer Adrian Newey on hand to receive the trophy from McLaren boss Zak Brown.

It is the sixth time a Red Bull has won the accolade, which was one of the first batch of Autosport Awards in 1982. Previous winners include the Porsche 956, McLaren MP4/4, Williams FW14B, Ferrari F2004, Brawn BGP 001 and Mercedes W11.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey

Photo by: Erik Junius

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

shares
comments
Zhou wins Autosport’s Rookie of the Year Award
Previous article

Zhou wins Autosport’s Rookie of the Year Award
Next article

Hamilton wins Autosport’s British Competition Driver of the Year Award

Hamilton wins Autosport’s British Competition Driver of the Year Award
Kevin Turner More from
Kevin Turner
Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Video Inside
Autosport Awards

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime
Formula 1

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023
Formula 1

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Formula 1

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

Latest news

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards
General General

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Roger Penske and Sebastian Vettel top the list of winners at the 35th Autosport Awards Gala celebrating talents from across motorsport.

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime
WEC WEC

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73
Formula 1 Formula 1

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73

Patrick Tambay, perhaps best known as the man who replaced Gilles Villeneuve at Scuderia Ferrari in 1982, has died at the age of 73.

Ferrari’s 2023 F1 engine is ‘the bomb’, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2023 F1 engine is ‘the bomb’, says Steiner

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has hinted that engine partner Ferrari has made major progress with its 2023 Formula 1 power unit, which he has cheekily praised as ‘the bomb.’

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.