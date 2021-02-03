Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other bike / Breaking news

Former MotoGP rider Baz makes MotoAmerica switch

shares
comments
Former MotoGP rider Baz makes MotoAmerica switch
By:

Former MotoGP rider Loris Baz will switch to the MotoAmerica series with HSBK Racing Ducati in 2021, it has been announced.

After three years in MotoGP between 2015-17, Baz returned to the World Superbike Championship in 2018, a series where he had previously enjoyed a race-winning stint with Kawasaki.

The French rider finished a strong eighth in the standings with four podium finishes last year, but cast doubt about the future of his team Ten Kate Yamaha on the WSBK grid.

With still no confirmation on whether the satellite Yamaha team will remain in the series, beyond it competing in the supporting World Supersport category, Baz will move across the Atlantic to join the burgeoning MotoAmerica series.

The 28-year-old will ride a Panigale V4 R, marking a return to the MotoGP fold for the first time he rode for the manufacturer’s satellite team Avintia during the last two years of his MotoGP career in 2016-17.

“Our only goal is to win, to be honest,” Baz told the official MotoAmerica website. “I don’t give myself two chances. I just want to win. I don’t go for something else. 

“I know the level is high (in MotoAmerica) and I’m not taking it easy when I say I want to win. I know what I have to do, and I know how fast I have to ride if I want to win there. 

“It’s a lot of change for me personally and a big risk moving to America and I think I still have my place in World Superbike. 

“I want to use this opportunity to win and use it for the future. I’m happy for the opportunity that the team and Ducati and the championship gives me and I will do everything I can to win the championship this year."

The HSBK team enjoyed a strong second half of the 2020 season after it signed Lorenzo Zanetti from the Ridge Motorsports Park round,  the Italian rider helping deliver Ducati’s first triumph in the top Superbikes class since 2010 with a first-place finish in the second Indianapolis race.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are back with Ducati and this time as an official entry in the Superbike class,” team principal Bobby Shek said. “We did our homework at the end of last year and feel like with the support from Ducati Corse and a rider like Baz we have a good chance to fight for the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.”

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

Previous article

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event
Load comments

About this article

Series Other bike
Drivers Loris Baz
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

3
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

4
NHRA

Indianapolis: Don Prudhomme Racing sweeps ALL Star Awards

5
NASCAR

UPS puts big, brown truck on race track

Latest news
Former MotoGP rider Baz makes MotoAmerica switch
Misc

Former MotoGP rider Baz makes MotoAmerica switch

20m
Royal Enfield back in AFT for 2021
Misc

Royal Enfield back in AFT for 2021

Jan 13, 2021
Dakar 2021 is coming to your phone in augmented reality
Misc

Dakar 2021 is coming to your phone in augmented reality

Dec 29, 2020
Fox Sports doubles down on 2021 MotoAmerica coverage
Misc

Fox Sports doubles down on 2021 MotoAmerica coverage

Dec 28, 2020
John McGuinness considers retirement after 2021 IOMTT cancellation
Misc

John McGuinness considers retirement after 2021 IOMTT cancellation

Dec 14, 2020
Latest videos
Isle Of Man TT - 1992 01:56:44
Other bike
Mar 26, 2020

Isle Of Man TT - 1992

Macau GP: Motorcycle Grand Prix - Race 00:00
Other bike
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: Motorcycle Grand Prix - Race

Michael Schumacher: Bike test 2008 02:01
Other bike
Sep 5, 2019

Michael Schumacher: Bike test 2008

MX2 Czech Republic 2010 03:05
Other bike
Jul 2, 2019

MX2 Czech Republic 2010

Freestyle indoor: Julien Dupont 03:00
Other bike
Jul 2, 2019

Freestyle indoor: Julien Dupont

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
King joins Mahindra as simulator and development driver
Formula E / Breaking news

King joins Mahindra as simulator and development driver

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up
DTM / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Loris Baz
Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future
World Superbike / Breaking news

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
World Superbike / Breaking news

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Ten Kate's WSBK return fixed for Jerez Jerez
World Superbike / Breaking news

Ten Kate's WSBK return fixed for Jerez

Trending Today

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Indianapolis: Don Prudhomme Racing sweeps ALL Star Awards
NHRA NHRA / News

Indianapolis: Don Prudhomme Racing sweeps ALL Star Awards

UPS puts big, brown truck on race track
NASCAR NASCAR / News

UPS puts big, brown truck on race track

"No memory" of Daytona wreck leaves Ryan Newman with no fear
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

"No memory" of Daytona wreck leaves Ryan Newman with no fear

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

Dale Earnhardt and Peter Max Combine for Colorful Weekend
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dale Earnhardt and Peter Max Combine for Colorful Weekend

Latest news

Former MotoGP rider Baz makes MotoAmerica switch
Misc Other bike / Breaking news

Former MotoGP rider Baz makes MotoAmerica switch

Royal Enfield back in AFT for 2021
Misc Other bike / Breaking news

Royal Enfield back in AFT for 2021

Dakar 2021 is coming to your phone in augmented reality
Misc Other bike / Breaking news

Dakar 2021 is coming to your phone in augmented reality

Fox Sports doubles down on 2021 MotoAmerica coverage
Misc Other bike / Breaking news

Fox Sports doubles down on 2021 MotoAmerica coverage

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.