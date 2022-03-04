Listen to this article

As reported by Motorsport.com last month, 2013 World Superbike champion Sykes joins the title-winning PBM outfit for his anticipated return to domestic competition alongside Josh Brookes.

It follows the 36-year-old Briton losing his WSBK seat at the factory BMW squad to Scott Redding and failed talks to remain in the world championship with the satellite Pedercini Kawasaki team.

“I am very excited and motivated for this great opportunity to race in BSB with PBM," said Sykes, who last raced full-time in BSB back in 2008. "In terms of a domestic championship, it certainly doesn’t get any better - the level of competition is obviously high and there is some great talent.

“I will also be riding a Ducati for the first time in my career after riding for five other manufacturers in the Superbike category. This alone adds more excitement and motivation to the pot!

"It will also be interesting to explore the different characteristics of the bike in BSB with the different technical regulations.

"Finally, to be part of PBM and Ducati in BSB, racing in front of the home crowd makes me really happy.”

While Sykes is new to Ducati, he previously rode for PBM in 2010-11 when the organisation was running Kawasaki's factory WSBK team.

Since then, PBM has arguably become BSB's benchmark team with six riders' titles since 2012, four with Shane Byrne (2012, 2014, 2016, 2017) and one apiece with Redding (2019, pictured above) and Brookes (2020). It switched from running Kawasaki to Ducati machinery in 2016.

Sykes won't be the only high-profile name making the switch from WSBK to BSB this year, as fellow Briton Leon Haslam was confirmed last month to be joining Kawasaki squad Lee Hardy Racing.