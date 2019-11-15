Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
04 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Blancpain Sprint / Breaking news

Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge

shares
comments
Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 3:04 PM

Formula 2 frontrunner Luca Ghiotto will make a switch to sportscar racing next season with the R-Motorsport Aston Martin squad.

The 24-year Italian, who lies third in the F2 points this season heading into the Abu Dhabi finale at the end of this month, will contest both the endurance and sprint segments of the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe, formerly known as the Blancpain GT Series, driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

The move follows an outing in the World Endurance Championship at Fuji in October at the wheel of a works Ginetta LMP1 car and comments that he was aiming to make a full-time move into sportscars in 2020.

Ghiotto described the deal with R-Motorsport as "an important career step."

"R-Motorsport is one of the absolute top teams in international GT sport and my comprehensive race programme in two top GT3 racing series will be a real challenge for me," he said.

R-Motorsport team principal Florian Kamelger added: "We warmly welcome Luca at R-Motorsport.

"He is a highly-valued addition to our team and it will certainly be exciting working with him in future."

It is unclear whether Ghiotto will race for the Team LNT Ginetta squad again, but when talking about his future in Fuji he didn't rule out undertaking multiple programmes in 2020.

R-Motorsport is planning to field two cars in both legs of the GT World Challenge Europe in 2020.

Its driving roster included Aston factory racers Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin, as well as Jake Dennis who raced for R-Motorsport in the DTM.

Next article
Caldarelli, Mapelli win Blancpain title in tense finale

Previous article

Caldarelli, Mapelli win Blancpain title in tense finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Blancpain Sprint , Blancpain Endurance
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Teams R-Motorsport
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

2h
3
NASCAR

A History of NASCAR

4
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Adam Petty dies after Loudon practice crash

5
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon "overwhelmed with everything that's happened"

Latest videos

Blancpain GT World Challenge America: Road America Highlights 03:49
Blancpain Sprint

Blancpain GT World Challenge America: Road America Highlights

Brands Hatch Race 2 crash 01:38
Blancpain Sprint

Brands Hatch Race 2 crash

Brands Hatch Race 2 start 01:06
Blancpain Sprint

Brands Hatch Race 2 start

Brands Hatch Race 1 start 01:06
Blancpain Sprint

Brands Hatch Race 1 start

Diego Menchaca qualifying crash at Brands Hatch 00:32
Blancpain Sprint

Diego Menchaca qualifying crash at Brands Hatch

Latest news

Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge
BWCE

Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge

Caldarelli, Mapelli win Blancpain title in tense finale
BWCE

Caldarelli, Mapelli win Blancpain title in tense finale

Hungaroring Blancpain: Marciello/Abril win, title race hots up
BWCE

Hungaroring Blancpain: Marciello/Abril win, title race hots up

Nurburgring Blancpain: R-Motorsport wins as WRT duo clash
BWCE

Nurburgring Blancpain: R-Motorsport wins as WRT duo clash

Nurburgring Blancpain: Caldarelli, Mapelli lead Lamborghini 1-2
BWCE

Nurburgring Blancpain: Caldarelli, Mapelli lead Lamborghini 1-2

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.