Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Race in
19 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Q2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Brands Hatch Indy / Qualifying report

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale

shares
comments
By:

Toyota ace Tom Ingram boosted his long-shot British Touring Car Championship title prospects by claiming pole position in a wet qualifying session for the final round at Brands Hatch.

While Ingram and fellow championship contenders Rory Butcher, Ash Sutton and Dan Cammish filled the top four spots, points leader Colin Turkington laboured to eighth position, meaning it’s all to play for on Sunday.  

It was Sutton leading the way when the second of three red-flag interruptions occurred, with the field allowed 10 more minutes to fight for pole position. It wasn’t long before Butcher lowered the pole time, and then Ingram almost immediately pipped him to give the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla its first pole position of the year, by 0.024 seconds.

“It was super-slippy,” said Ingram, “and that was a difficult session. It took a while to get into the rhythm – the circuit felt very difficult to free practice, and we were actually chasing set-up.

“’Spenny’ [race engineer Spencer Aldridge] came over the radio with some set-up changes, and they were inspired.”  

Butcher, who has only the slimmest of title chances, was happy with his lap in his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus, “but Tom just pipped us”.

Sutton was frustrated to end up third in the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, having held the top spot for some time, but claimed to be leaving some performance on the table because he was mindful of his qualifying mistake at Croft last month, when he caused a red flag and had his best time deleted.  

Cammish had a very adventurous session in his Team Dynamics-run Honda Civic Type R. He had already set what turned out to be his best lap when he spun at Clearways and nerfed the tyre barrier with the left front, but continued without pitting before spinning again at the same corner.

The Dynamics crew attempted to patch up the Honda during the second red-flag stoppage but, like Sutton, Cammish could not improve. Ollie Jackson continued his strong form to take fifth in the second of the Motorbase Fords, and he will share the third row with the AmD-run MB Motorsport Honda of Jake Hill.

Hill, who yet again topped free practice, once more could not replicate that in qualifying, and he caused the second red flag when he went off at Paddock Hill Bend, the Honda coming to rest against the tyre barrier. Hill’s best lap would have been good enough for fifth, but that was deleted for causing the red flag.

Turkington’s fourth-row spot came after he claimed that he was “having to wring the neck” of his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport. Some set-up changes during the second red-flag break played their part in lifting Turkington from 12th to eighth, before he made a late gamble to take an extra set of tyres.

That was foiled when a third red flag – which caused the session to be prematurely concluded – was caused by Carl Boardley spinning his ex-WSR Team Hard BMW 125i into the gravel at Paddock, but Turkington did clinch the Goodyear WingFoot Award, for which points are allocated for qualifying across the season, by one point from Cammish.

No doubt to Turkington’s chagrin, he will line up on the fourth row alongside his nemesis from 2019 BTCC finals day: Matt Neal in the second Honda. Like team-mate Cammish, Neal was in the wars – he spun at Clearways and hit the barriers with the back end of his Civic, and had a further excursion through the gravel at Paddock.

Paul Rivett, on only his second BTCC outing, did a cracking job to put the Trade Price Cars Audi S3 ninth, with Josh Cook completing the top 10 in his BTC Racing Honda.

The first red flag was caused after just four minutes, when Senna Proctor shunted his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai at Druids.

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead

Previous article

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Brands Hatch Indy
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Turkish GP: Stroll takes shock maiden pole in crazy qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Turkish GP: Stroll takes shock maiden pole in crazy qualifying

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Live: Follow Turkish GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Turkish GP qualifying as it happens

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

Analysis: Why has GP3 been eclipsed by F3?
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Analysis

Analysis: Why has GP3 been eclipsed by F3?

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault

Latest news

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Qualifying report

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season

BTCC could expand new qualifying format
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

24min
2
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Stroll takes shock maiden pole in crazy qualifying

20min
3
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Rins and Quartararo miss Q2

3h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull wants decision on F1 2022 engine by end of November

4h
5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Turkish GP qualifying as it happens

2h

Latest news

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead
BTCC

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season
BTCC

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season

BTCC could expand new qualifying format
BTCC

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
BTCC

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

Latest videos

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv! 00:53
BTCC
Nov 10, 2020

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv!

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:04
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:08
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton opener 01:16
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.