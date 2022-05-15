Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda Next / BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates interrupted finale
BTCC / Brands Hatch (Indy) Race report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook doubles up with lights-to-flag win

Josh Cook put in an exquisite performance to make it two wins out of two in the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit round of the British Touring Car Championship after soaking up race-long pressure.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Listen to this article

Cook and his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R spent most of the race under enormous pressure from the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Jake Hill, only for a spin by the Kentishman on the penultimate lap to allow Dan Cammish through into second place and push Cook to the finish.

Hill, from fourth on the grid, was able to use the traction of his rear-wheel-drive BMW to burst through to second and briefly threaten Cook in a race that started on a damp track, with the whole field on wet-weather Goodyears.

By quarter-distance Hill was right behind Cook, but at halfway the redheaded West Countryman pulled a gap of just over a second.

Hill then got his head down and, with eight laps remaining, was right with Cook.

But Cook, despite running with a 15-lap reduction of hybrid usage compared to Hill’s nine, was able to soak up everything the BMW driver threw at him.

By the penultimate lap, Hill now had the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus of Cammish right in his wheeltracks in a three-car train for the lead, but a mistake at the Druids hairpin resulted in a spin for the BMW down to sixth place.

Cammish took up the cudgels, but Cook never looked like making a mistake and crossed the finish line 0.253 seconds in front.

Rory Butcher, running the same tyres as everyone else this time on his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, had an entertaining mid-race battle for third with Cammish and battled briefly for second with Hill, but slipped back into a lonely drive to complete the podium after Hill’s spin.

Up to fourth came the second Motorbase Ford of Ash Sutton, which fell out of the top 10 early on but appeared to have a set-up that came into its own as the circuit dried a little.

Championship leader Tom Ingram had looked set for the position in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, but the charging Sutton loomed into his mirrors and slipped inside at Druids moments after Hill’s spin.

Hill also lost a place on the final lap to the Team Dynamics Honda of Gordon Shedden, while Dan Lloyd (Excelr8 Hyundai), George Gamble (Ciceley Motorsport BMW) and the fading Colin Turkington (WSR BMW) completed the top 10.

The top 12 have been reversed on the grid for race three, meaning Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai) starts on pole alongside the Team Hard Cupra Leon of Bobby Thompson.

BTCC Brands Hatch Race 2 results

Cla Driver Laps Time
1 United Kingdom Josh Cook
24 21'48.632
2 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
24 21'48.885
3 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
24 21'49.564
4 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
24 21'53.013
5 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
24 21'55.817
6 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
24 21'58.718
7 United Kingdom Jake Hill
24 21'59.016
8 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
24 21'59.521
9 George Gamble
24 22'00.597
10 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
24 22'01.298
11 Bobby Thompson
24 22'01.664
12 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
24 22'02.190
13 United Kingdom Jason Plato
24 22'06.202
14 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson
24 22'06.775
15 Jade Edwards
24 22'06.948
16 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
24 22'10.658
17 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
24 22'12.631
18 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
24 22'13.532
19 Jack Butel
24 22'13.749
20 Sam Osborne
24 22'19.937
21 Nicolas Hamilton
24 22'27.432
22 Rick Parfitt Jr.
24 22'28.138
23 Will Powell
23 21'51.051
24 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
21 22'26.309
Michael Crees
7 6'41.677
United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
0
United Kingdom Ash Hand
0
Dexter Patterson
0
View full results
shares
comments
BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda
Previous article

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda
Next article

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates interrupted finale

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates interrupted finale
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates interrupted finale Brands Hatch (Indy)
Video Inside
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates interrupted finale

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington on pole, Sutton struggles Brands Hatch (Indy)
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington on pole, Sutton struggles

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates interrupted finale
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates interrupted finale

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook doubles up with lights-to-flag win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook doubles up with lights-to-flag win

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington on pole, Sutton struggles
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington on pole, Sutton struggles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.