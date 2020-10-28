Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

shares
comments
BTCC could expand new qualifying format
By:

The British Touring Car Championship could adopt the experimental qualifying format used for last weekend’s penultimate round at Snetterton at more events for next season.

Instead of a single 30-minute qualifying session to set the grid for the first of the three races, the field was sent out in a 25-minute session.

This set the starting order for 11th position down, with the top 10 then going through to a 10-minute pole position shootout following a five-minute break.

BTCC supremo Alan Gow was happy that the format was a success.

“I think it worked well,” Gow told Motorsport.com, “although there’s a couple of things I’d change just operationally.

“When the 25-minute session finished we probably needed to leave a bit more time, because especially on this long lap the cars coming into the pitlane need more time to sort out tyres and things for the shootout.

“Other than that, operationally it went well, and generally the teams liked it.”

Snetterton is the longest circuit on the BTCC schedule, with lap times in the mid-1m50s, and some believe that the format could be better suited to shorter tracks.

Last weekend’s shootout was also affected by cold weather, so eight of the 10 cars involved went out at the start of the session and circulated for four flying laps to get heat into their tyres.

AmD boss Shaun Hollamby, whose team runs the MB Motorsport Honda Civics and Trade Price Cars Audi S3s, said: “I think it would work better on a shorter circuit where people would get two stabs at it [with a mid-session pitstop].

“The pressure is the same as it always is to get in the top 10, but strategy does come into it with tyres.

“For example, we sent Jake Hill out at the end of the first session just to get some heat into the rear tyres to carry into the shootout.”

Gow responded: “If you did it on all the other circuits and left more time [between the sessions], I think it might work.

“But as it was it gave you two excitements: who’s going to make the cut, and who’s going to go quickest?

“We have an annual teams’ meeting a couple of weeks after the last race, and we’ll discuss whether we’ll expand it for more rounds or all rounds.”

Championship leader Colin Turkington, who put his BMW on pole via the new format, said: “I enjoyed it – it was definitely more pressure than a normal qualifying.

“I was conscious just to do enough in Q1, and I got a pretty good opening run, which was good enough to make it through.

“But in Q2 the pressure was on.”

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

Previous article

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Wolff: Williams decision not down to Russell's performance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Williams decision not down to Russell's performance

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

Craft Bamboo sues former CEO & Director Richard Coleman
General General / Press release

Craft Bamboo sues former CEO & Director Richard Coleman

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023

Latest news

BTCC could expand new qualifying format
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Williams decision not down to Russell's performance

55m
2
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

3
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

4
Moto2

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2

5
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

Latest news

BTCC could expand new qualifying format
BTCC

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
BTCC

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington level with Sutton after Race 1 win
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington level with Sutton after Race 1 win

Latest videos

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:04
BTCC

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:08
BTCC

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton opener 01:16
BTCC

BTCC: Snetterton opener

BTCC: Croft - Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:01
BTCC

BTCC: Croft - Race 3 in 60 seconds

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.