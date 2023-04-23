Subscribe
Powered by Cataclean
Topic

Powered by Cataclean

Main
Previous / BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race
BTCC / Donington Race report

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead

Dan Cammish scored his second win of the day to emerge from the opening round of the British Touring Car Championship at Donington Park atop the points table.

Marcus Simmons
By:

The Yorkshireman made the most of being gifted the reversed-grid pole position, and led from lights to flag in wet conditions at the wheel of his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST.

It wasn’t easy for him early on – Tom Ingram speared down the inside of Colin Turkington into the Old Hairpin on the opening lap and, once an early safety-car period had ended, he applied pressure to Cammish.

There was another safety car shortly afterwards, but within a couple of laps Cammish was able to eke out a small gap to Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

With nine laps remaining the margin was over one second, and Cammish took the chequered flag 3.044 seconds to the good.

“Fantastic,” said Cammish. “After qualifying I thought things might come back to me in the races, and they did. The car performed brilliantly.

“Qualifying needs a little bit of tweaking, but I knew we’d be a rocketship on Sunday – and we were.”

Start action, Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST leads

Start action, Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST leads

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Life was far from easy for Ingram, who felt that his car was lacking the pace it enjoyed earlier.

At first he had to defend from Turkington, and as this duo battled so Ash Sutton and Jake Hill – from 15th and 16th respectively on the grid – began to close in, and with a few laps remaining the quartet was together.

Sutton’s Motorbase Ford dived into a chink of light inside Turkington’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport at McLeans on the 19th lap of 21.

Turkington tried to cling on and they ran abreast through Coppice, but the end result was team-mate Jake Hill managing to claim the inside line and fourth place at the chicane.

Sutton went on the attack on Ingram – a last-ditch lunge into the chicane on the final lap resulted in contact that sent Ingram across the gravel trap, although the reigning champion reached the finish line in second place, while Sutton just pipped Hill.

Dan Rowbottom ran in fifth place early on in his Motorbase Ford, but his bid to pass Bobby Thompson’s Team Hard Cupra Leon ended in disaster when Thompson attempted to fight back at McLeans, and contact sent Rowbottom skating through the gravel.

Thompson finished a distant sixth, with Stephen Jelley (WSR BMW) next up from Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai), Josh Cook (One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R) and the recovering Rowbottom.

The first safety car was triggered when Nick Halstead’s Hyundai needed retrieving from the gravel at Redgate, and the second by the end result of an incident at the restart.

Contact at the chicane between the WSR BMW of Adam Morgan and Motorbase Ford of Sam Osborne sent Morgan spinning to the back, while Osborne parked with damaged suspension on the approach to Redgate.

BTCC Donington Park - Race 3 results (21 laps)

Cla Driver Chassis Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
2 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
3.044 3.044
3 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
3.771 0.727
4 United Kingdom Jake Hill
3.884 0.113
5 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
4.683 0.799
6 Bobby Thompson
12.615 7.932
7 United Kingdom Josh Cook
14.883 2.268
8 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
15.964 1.081
9 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
16.192 0.228
10 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
17.196 1.004
11 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
17.309 0.113
12 United Kingdom Andrew Watson
18.080 0.771
13 George Gamble
20.757 2.677
14 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
24.005 3.248
15 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
25.906 1.901
16 Dexter Patterson
26.183 0.277
17 Jack Butel
26.473 0.290
18 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
28.684 2.211
19 Ronan Pearson
29.396 0.712
20 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
34.562 5.166
21 Nicolas Hamilton
48.236 13.674
22 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
1 Lap 1 Lap
Mikey Doble
5 Laps 4 Laps
Jade Edwards
6 Laps 1 Lap
Will Powell
15 Laps 9 Laps
United Kingdom Sam Osborne
17 Laps 2 Laps
Nick Halstead
View full results
shares
comments

BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race

BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race

BTCC
Donington

BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

BTCC
Donington

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos

SCbr Stock Car Pro Series
Interlagos

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos

Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes

Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes

NAS NASCAR Cup

Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes

The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass

The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass

F1 Formula 1

The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass

Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Misc General

Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Tom Howard

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe