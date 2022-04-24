Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / BTCC Donington: Ingram wins first race of new hybrid era Next / BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race
BTCC / Donington Park Race report

BTCC Donington: Shedden pips Ingram to race two victory

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden pipped Tom Ingram to honours in the second race of the opening round of the 2022 season at Donington Park.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Donington: Shedden pips Ingram to race two victory
Listen to this article

The Scot and his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R won a cat-and-mouse duel with the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Ingram, the margin just 0.197 seconds at the finish.

Shedden, who had three more laps of hybrid usage than Ingram, ran third in the early stages, after Colin Turkington stalled his front-row starting West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport when the lights went out.

George Gamble had used the rear-wheel drive of his Ciceley Motorsport BMW to burst through from sixth on the grid and round Shedden at Redgate to move into second place.

Shedden got back past BTCC debutant Gamble into Redgate on the third lap, and immediately started slashing the advantage of Ingram, who had moved just over a second in front.

Shedden got very close to Ingram into the Old Hairpin on the 10th lap of 16; the Hyundai squirrelled on the kerbs, and the Honda was able to drive around the outside at Schwantz Curve to take the lead.

But Ingram seemed to have hybrid usage in hand at the end of the race that Shedden didn’t, despite having three laps fewer over the distance – he kept the veteran under pressure, but Shedden just held on. It transpired that the Honda's dash wasn't updating its laps of hybrid usage until halfway around the lap, “so I opted not to use it”. 

“There’s some great racing and the car’s mega at the minute, so I’m really happy,” said Shedden.

“This is the first experience of the different levels of hybrid available – I’m managing what I’m doing but I don’t know what he’s doing.

“But I did enough – you’ve only got to beat him by an inch, haven’t you?”

Podium: Race winner Gordon Shedden, Halfords Racing with Cataclean Honda Civic Type R , second place George Gamble, Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport. third place Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N

Podium: Race winner Gordon Shedden, Halfords Racing with Cataclean Honda Civic Type R , second place George Gamble, Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport. third place Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Gamble and Adam Morgan hung on in their Ciceley BMWs to make it a leading quartet, only to fall away slightly in the closing laps before Gamble claimed his first BTCC podium finish.

An entertaining battle for fifth between Josh Cook’s BTC Racing Honda and Ash Sutton’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus went the way of Cook.

Just behind them was Bobby Thompson, who continued an excellent BTCC return weekend in his Team Hard Cupra Leon to beat the Excelr8 Hyundai of Dan Lloyd to seventh.

From the back of the grid, Jake Hill (WSR BMW) and Rory Butcher (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla) stormed through to complete the top 10.

There was further joy after the race for Hill after his earlier exclusion, when TOCA chief Alan Gow drew him on reversed-grid pole.

Turkington could only recover to 14th, while Dan Cammish ran as high as 13th in his previously burnt Motorbase Ford before a late pitstop.

BTCC Donington Park race two results - 16 laps

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
18'42.545
2 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
18'42.742 0.197
3 George Gamble
18'44.795 2.250
4 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
18'45.775 3.230
5 United Kingdom Josh Cook
18'48.257 5.712
6 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
18'49.907 7.362
7 Bobby Thompson
18'50.377 7.832
8 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
18'50.533 7.988
9 United Kingdom Jake Hill
18'52.775 10.230
10 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
18'56.634 14.089
11 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
18'59.177 16.632
12 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
18'59.624 17.079
13 United Kingdom Jason Plato
19'00.913 18.368
14 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
19'00.985 18.440
15 Michael Crees
19'03.294 20.749
16 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
19'04.614 22.069
17 United Kingdom Ash Hand
19'06.112 23.567
18 Dexter Patterson
19'09.375 26.830
19 Jade Edwards
19'10.272 27.727
20 Sam Osborne
19'42.193 59.648
21 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
19'14.975 1 Lap
22 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
19'15.228 2 Laps
23 Nicolas Hamilton
19'49.437 2 Laps
United Kingdom Ricky Collard
10'09.286 8 Laps
United Kingdom Ollie Jackson
10'20.977 8 Laps
Jack Butel
6'28.361 12 Laps
United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
Rick Parfitt Jr.
View full results
shares
comments
BTCC Donington: Ingram wins first race of new hybrid era
Previous article

BTCC Donington: Ingram wins first race of new hybrid era
Next article

BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race

BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race Donington Park
BTCC

BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race

BTCC Donington: Ingram wins first race of new hybrid era Donington Park
BTCC

BTCC Donington: Ingram wins first race of new hybrid era

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race

BTCC Donington: Shedden pips Ingram to race two victory
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington: Shedden pips Ingram to race two victory

BTCC Donington: Ingram wins first race of new hybrid era
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington: Ingram wins first race of new hybrid era

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.