BTCC Donington: Rowbottom takes pole as Sutton penalised

Three-time champion Sutton, starting his second season with the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus squad, led the way in the regular 30-minute qualifying session from Rowbottom to the tune of 0.135 seconds.

But in the top 10 shootout, Sutton fell foul of new track limits regulations due to be implemented this summer by governing body Motorsport UK, but which BTCC organiser TOCA elected to introduce from the start of its season.

Sutton had gone 0.1s quicker than his Q1 time, but that lap was disallowed and appeared to leave him facing a ninth-place start.

But the Motorbase squad fitted a fresh pair of slick Goodyears to the front of Sutton’s Ford - he had time for just one flying lap and went purple in the long second sector - but he lost time through the chicane and finished up 0.041s adrift of Rowbottom.

“It’s brilliant,” said Rowbottom, who is contesting his first race weekend since joining Motorbase. “That’s the result of a winter of hard work.

“We’ve kind of set the bar now, haven’t we? The team have given us a good car, so as long as we don’t trip over each other we’ll be OK.”

Sutton admitted: “I just played it safe through the last chicane to get a time on the board, and I played it too safe.

“In Q1 I played it safe and did a sensible lap that was good enough for pole [and was quicker than Rowbottom’s Q2 effort by 0.028s], but then in Q2 I pushed a bit more and found the new track-limit rule…

“I’m kicking myself, but it’s a mega start to the championship – the car is on rails.”

Jake Hill was third-fastest in the best of the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport machinery, just 0.100s off Rowbottom’s pole, thanks to a final lap that dislodged team-mate Colin Turkington, with whom he will share the second row.

Dan Cammish made it three Motorbase Fords in the top five and will line up alongside reigning champion Tom Ingram – the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N was another to improve on the final lap, but did not move up any positions.

Josh Cook rebounded from a tough free practice to qualify his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R seventh, ahead of Adam Morgan’s WSR BMW and Andrew Watson, who did a fine job to make the top 10 shootout on his BTCC debut at the wheel of a Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

The other driver to make it to the top 10, Ricky Collard, did not turn a lap in Q2 thanks to a fuel leak on his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.

Collard’s team-mate Rory Butcher was the highest-profile contender not to make it to Q2, and he will start 13th behind impressive debutant Ronan Pearson (Excelr8 Hyundai) and Dan Lloyd (Team Hard Cupra).

BTCC Donington - Qualifying results:

Pos. No. Driver Car / Engine Time Gap 1 32 Dan Rowbottom Ford 1'07.598 - 2 116 Ash Sutton Ford 1'07.639 0.041 3 24 Jake Hill BMW 1'07.698 0.100 4 4 Colin Turkington BMW 1'07.810 0.212 5 27 Dan Cammish Ford 1'07.927 0.329 6 1 Tom Ingram Hyundai 1'08.014 0.416 7 66 Josh Cook Honda 1'08.134 0.536 8 33 Adam Morgan BMW 1'08.315 0.717 9 11 Andrew Watson Vauxhall/TOCA 1'08.941 1.343 10 37 Ricky Collard Toyota 1'08.319 0.721 11 14 Ronan Pearson Hyundai 1'08.381 0.783 12 123 Dan Lloyd Cupra/TOCA 1'08.438 0.840 13 6 Rory Butcher Toyota 1'08.464 0.866 14 3 Tom Chilton Hyundai 1'08.482 0.884 15 12 Stephen Jelley BMW 1'08.493 0.895 16 40 Aron Taylor-Smith Vauxhall/TOCA 1'08.521 0.923 17 42 George Gamble Toyota 1'08.526 0.928 18 16 Aiden Moffat Honda 1'08.528 0.930 19 77 Sam Osborne Ford 1'08.731 1.133 20 17 Dexter Patterson Cupra/TOCA 1'08.831 1.233 21 88 Mikey Doble Vauxhall/TOCA 1'09.019 1.421 22 19 Bobby Thompson Cupra/TOCA 1'09.035 1.437 23 96 Jack Butel Cupra/TOCA 1'09.124 1.526 24 70 Will Powell Honda 1'09.474 1.876 25 28 Nicolas Hamilton Cupra/TOCA 1'09.634 2.036 26 22 Nick Halstead Hyundai 1'09.735 2.137 27 99 Jade Edwards Cupra/TOCA 1'10.010 2.412