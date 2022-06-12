Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram dominates Race 1 to end jinx Next / BTCC Oulton Park: Jelley wins after massive first-lap shunt
BTCC / Oulton Park News

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram beats Sutton in Race 2 for Oulton double

Tom Ingram made it two wins out of two on the day at Oulton Park to move into the joint lead of the British Touring Car Championship with Josh Cook.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram beats Sutton in Race 2 for Oulton double
Listen to this article

As he had in race one, Ingram led all the way in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, although his closest pursuer was much closer this time around than in the earlier stanza.

Reigning champion Ash Sutton’s hopes of a maiden 2022 victory with the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus team effectively ended at the start when, from the front row, he was forced to tuck in behind Ingram at Old Hall.

From then on, Sutton ran in second position to notch up his fifth successive podium finish.

Sutton set the fastest lap in the early stages, and Ingram took seven of the 15 laps to pull out a second at the front.

From then on it hovered at just over a second, before Sutton trimmed it back to 0.979s at the finish line.

“It’s just feeling marvellous,” said Ingram. “It’s the same car as we’ve had since free practice.

“The first race was good – I could control the pace up front because people were battling behind.

“But this time Ash was keeping it fast – he kept coming back and it was to and fro. They’ve certainly got that Ford working now.”

Gordon Shedden was hit with a three-position penalty from race one for his incident with Adam Morgan, dropping him three places to sixth.

Rory Butcher, Toyota GAZOO Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Rory Butcher, Toyota GAZOO Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

That promoted his brother-in-law Rory Butcher to third, and the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla held onto this position at the start of the race.

But, as he had earlier, Butcher appeared to be unable to hold the pace of the front runners, and came under attack from the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport.

The move came at half-distance – Butcher defended the inside line into the Island hairpin, but Turkington swept around the outside of the Toyota to move up into third spot.

He then closed in on the two cars in front, and Turkington was not far off them as the chequered flag fell.

Shedden appeared a little subdued from his first-race penalty, the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R driver chiselling his way inside the Motorbase Ford of Dan Cammish at the Island hairpin with five laps remaining to claim fifth.

Dan Lloyd held seventh for much of the race in his Excelr8 Hyundai, but Jake Hill was on a charge and the WSR BMW got the cutback out of the hairpin with two and a half laps to go to claim the inside line for Hislops and the position.

Also very close at hand were Cook (BTC Racing Honda) and Ricky Collard (Speedworks Toyota) to complete the top 10.

Ingram then made his biggest mistake of the weekend – he pulled the number 12 out of the reversed-grid balls, meaning Stephen Jelley will line up on pole with Aiden Moffat alongside.

Results:

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
15 21'46.431
2 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
15 21'47.410 0.979 0.979
3 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
15 21'48.712 2.281 1.302
4 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
15 21'55.913 9.482 7.201
5 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
15 21'56.468 10.037 0.555
6 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
15 21'58.702 12.271 2.234
7 United Kingdom Jake Hill
15 21'59.507 13.076 0.805
8 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
15 22'00.255 13.824 0.748
9 United Kingdom Josh Cook
15 22'01.344 14.913 1.089
10 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
15 22'01.581 15.150 0.237
11 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
15 22'01.816 15.385 0.235
12 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
15 22'02.034 15.603 0.218
13 Michael Crees
15 22'04.697 18.266 2.663
14 Bobby Thompson
15 22'07.841 21.410 3.144
15 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
15 22'08.517 22.086 0.676
16 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
15 22'08.717 22.286 0.200
17 United Kingdom Jason Plato
15 22'10.206 23.775 1.489
18 George Gamble
15 22'12.772 26.341 2.566
19 Jade Edwards
15 22'17.821 31.390 5.049
20 Dexter Patterson
15 22'19.052 32.621 1.231
21 Sam Osborne
15 22'19.600 33.169 0.548
22 United Kingdom Ash Hand
15 22'19.650 33.219 0.050
23 Jack Butel
15 22'19.893 33.462 0.243
24 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson
15 22'23.209 36.778 3.316
25 Rick Parfitt Jr.
15 22'23.562 37.131 0.353
26 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
15 22'36.153 49.722 12.591
27 Nicolas Hamilton
15 23'13.420 1'26.989 37.267
United Kingdom Tom Chilton
14 21'03.058 1 Lap 1 Lap
Will Powell
12 22'53.904 3 Laps 2 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram dominates Race 1 to end jinx
Previous article

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram dominates Race 1 to end jinx
Next article

BTCC Oulton Park: Jelley wins after massive first-lap shunt

BTCC Oulton Park: Jelley wins after massive first-lap shunt
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
Lloyd could be forced out of rest of BTCC season after crash Oulton Park
BTCC

Lloyd could be forced out of rest of BTCC season after crash

BTCC Oulton Park: Jelley wins after massive first-lap shunt Oulton Park
BTCC

BTCC Oulton Park: Jelley wins after massive first-lap shunt

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

Lloyd could be forced out of rest of BTCC season after crash
BTCC BTCC

Lloyd could be forced out of rest of BTCC season after crash

BTCC Oulton Park: Jelley wins after massive first-lap shunt
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Oulton Park: Jelley wins after massive first-lap shunt

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram beats Sutton in Race 2 for Oulton double
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram beats Sutton in Race 2 for Oulton double

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram dominates Race 1 to end jinx
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram dominates Race 1 to end jinx

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.