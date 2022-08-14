BTCC Snetterton: Turkington doubles up ahead of Hill again

Listen to this article

Once again, the Northern Irishman headed the sister West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Jake Hill from start to finish – on the lap charts, anyway.

What they don’t show was an epic first-lap battle between the two BMWs. From the outside of the second turn at the Wilson hairpin to the entrance to the esses almost two miles later, Turkington and Hill ran side by side.

Right in their wheeltracks was Tom Ingram, and it was a crafty piece of NASCAR-style bumpdrafting from the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N that gave Turkington the surge to establish the lead at the esses.

Try as Ingram might, there was no way he could challenge the BMWs after that opening lap. A mid-race safety car, caused by Gordon Shedden parking his Team Dynamics Honda on the circuit at the entrance to Coram, allowed the Hyundai to close up once again, before Turkington and Hill once more scampered clear at the restart.

With four laps remaining, Hill began to put pressure on Turkington again, making a move to the outside of the hairpin, but Turkington stayed firm and, on the final tour, extended his advantage to win by 1.287 seconds.

“My car was even more in the window than in race one,” said Turkington. “That makes it easier, when you’re not fighting the car and the balance.

“I could see Jake sneaking up behind me using his hybrid, but I stayed patient and used mine on the last lap.

“On the first lap, we showed each other a lot of respect and we won out of the situation.”

Jake Hill, ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Once again, Ingram was shadowed by the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan, although this time it didn’t get quite as close in the earlier race, and once more it was the third WSR BMW of Stephen Jelley behind this pair at the finish.

Jason Plato’s stout afternoon-long defence of sixth position was finally breached just before the mid-race safety-car break by Ricky Collard, who drove well from 11th on the grid in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.

The safety car looked to make Plato’s BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R vulnerable to further attack, but he instead edged away from Dan Rowbottom (Dynamics Honda) and Ash Sutton.

Sutton and Motorbase Performance Ford Focus team-mate Dan Cammish had been edged wide in the opening-lap wildness at the hairpin, Cammish losing way more time and finishing down in 18th.

Sutton was rewarded with reversed-grid pole after he deprived top-10 completer Ash Hand’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of ninth position on lap five.