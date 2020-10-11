Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
03 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
BTCC / Croft / Race report

Croft BTCC: Neal bumps past Cook to win thriller

shares
comments
Croft BTCC: Neal bumps past Cook to win thriller
By:

Honda’s Matt Neal pulled off a spectacular bump-and-run victory on the final lap of a dramatic second British Touring Car Championship race at Croft.

Team Dynamics driver Neal, who had started seventh on the grid, muscled his way past the identical BTC Racing-run Civic Type R of Josh Cook at Sunny In at the last gasp.

It was only the last of the major incidents of the race, in which the top two in the championship – Colin Turkington and Ash Sutton – both failed to score points. Turkington started his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport from third on the grid, but an uncharacteristic error into Clervaux on the opening lap sent him into the gravel trap and then the barrier, causing a brief safety-car interlude.

From the editor, also read:

Sutton took advantage to move up to third, chasing Cook and the AmD-run MB Motorsport Honda of Jake Hill. That was until the sixth lap, when Sutton made one of his habitual late lunges into the hairpin, only for the two cars to collide and briefly get locked together.

Both appeared to have survived, but Sutton had sustained a front-right puncture and his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 flew off the road at the chicane. Sutton pitted and rejoined, but finished a lap down.

Neal was now up into third, and he passed Hill for second with six laps remaining. Cook was clearly struggling on the maximum 60kg of success ballast for his victory in the opening race, and Neal, on 30kg, reeled him in.

They were together with two laps remaining, and Neal made a bid at Sunny on the penultimate lap before his attempt on the final tour. The two Hondas made contact, and Cook did a stunning job to hold the sideways slide and continue still in second.

The incident meant that the top four finishers were covered by 1.616 seconds, with Neal heading home Cook, Hill and the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla of Tom Ingram.

Ingram’s performance continued a superb recovery from being banished to the back row of the grid for race one. He began the second race from 13th on the grid, but charged his way up the order, inflicting some battle wounds upon the Toyota along the way.

The second works Honda of Dan Cammish was another on the move, the Yorkshireman picking his way through a hectic fight with Bobby Thompson (Trade Price Cars Audi), Adam Morgan (Ciceley Mercedes) and Tom Oliphant (WSR BMW) to move into sixth. Cammish then passed the BTC Honda of Tom Chilton with four laps remaining to take fifth, with Chilton completing a Honda 1-2-3-5-6.

Chilton will start the reversed-grid finale from pole, after Neal drew the number 6 in the post-race lottery.

Oliphant was seventh from Thompson and the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai of Senna Proctor, while Stephen Jelley emerged from the midfield scrum to claim 10th in his Team Parker Racing BMW 125i M Sport.

Rory Butcher was another leading contender in the wars. He was sent wide by contact with the out-of-control Turkington at the start, went into the pits, and returned to set fastest lap on his way to 19th place.

Croft BTCC: Cook wins, Sutton mounts comeback charge

Previous article

Croft BTCC: Cook wins, Sutton mounts comeback charge

Next article

Matt Neal stripped of Croft BTCC R2 victory, Cook takes back win

Matt Neal stripped of Croft BTCC R2 victory, Cook takes back win
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Croft
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Allmendinger wins chaotic, soaked Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Allmendinger wins chaotic, soaked Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

Latest news

Matt Neal stripped of Croft BTCC R2 victory, Cook takes back win
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Matt Neal stripped of Croft BTCC R2 victory, Cook takes back win

Croft BTCC: Neal bumps past Cook to win thriller
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Croft BTCC: Neal bumps past Cook to win thriller

Croft BTCC: Cook wins, Sutton mounts comeback charge
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Croft BTCC: Cook wins, Sutton mounts comeback charge

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

51m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

47m

Latest news

Matt Neal stripped of Croft BTCC R2 victory, Cook takes back win
BTCC

Matt Neal stripped of Croft BTCC R2 victory, Cook takes back win

Croft BTCC: Neal bumps past Cook to win thriller
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Neal bumps past Cook to win thriller

Croft BTCC: Cook wins, Sutton mounts comeback charge
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Cook wins, Sutton mounts comeback charge

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1

Croft BTCC: Ingram under investigation after chaotic qualifying
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Ingram under investigation after chaotic qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.