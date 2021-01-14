Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021

shares
comments
Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021
By:

Ex-Renault Clio Cup racer Jade Edwards has completed the three-strong line-up at the BTC Racing Honda squad for this season's British Touring Car Championship.

Edwards, 29, joins Josh Cook and Michael Crees in the Brackley team's trio of Civic Type R contenders for a full season.

The daughter of early-2000s BTCC Production-class race winner Jim Edwards Jr, she made a one-off debut in the series at Silverstone last September at the wheel of a Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

But Edwards has remained close to BTC, and steps into the shoes of Tom Chilton, who has departed the squad after one season to race a Ciceley Motorsport BMW.

"For anyone who watched my debut BTCC weekend last year, they will know this is something I have worked very hard on for a long time," said Edwards.

"The plan for that one weekend was always to make it onto the grid full-time.

"I have worked with the BTCC and BTC Racing over the last year, giving my support and being a real advocate for the team.

"Over the winter, Steve [Dudman, BTC boss] has been a man of his word, very loyal and trustworthy, and gave me this amazing opportunity - it really is what dreams are made of.

"Steve and all the team at BTC have made this happen and I can't tell you how excited I am."

Dudman added: "I am absolutely delighted that we've been able to put a deal together with Jade for her to race her first full season in the series.

"We certainly have high hopes for what Jade can achieve this season with BTC Racing, especially after seeing her do such a professional job both in and out of the car on her BTCC debut last year.

"She's a racer through and through and knows how to get stuck in, which is what touring car racing is all about."

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season

Previous article

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

CHAMPCAR/CART: Merle Bettenhausen Speaks to Oldtimers
Vintage Vintage / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Merle Bettenhausen Speaks to Oldtimers

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

SCC: HRPWorld.com Racing - Howie Liebengood interview
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

SCC: HRPWorld.com Racing - Howie Liebengood interview

Honda junior Iwasa set for F3 move with Red Bull
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Honda junior Iwasa set for F3 move with Red Bull

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

Latest news

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit

Ingram splits from official Toyota BTCC team
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Ingram splits from official Toyota BTCC team

Trending

1
IndyCar

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

2
Vintage

CHAMPCAR/CART: Merle Bettenhausen Speaks to Oldtimers

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest news

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021
BTCC

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season
BTCC

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit
BTCC

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit

Ingram splits from official Toyota BTCC team
BTCC

Ingram splits from official Toyota BTCC team

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020
BTCC

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

Latest videos

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:17
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 2 in 60 seconds 00:50
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:10
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 1 in 60 seconds

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv! 00:53
BTCC
Nov 10, 2020

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv!

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.