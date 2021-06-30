Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
BTCC News

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

By:

Donington Park will host the first event of the British Touring Car Championship’s new hybrid era in 2022.

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

The 10-round season has been delayed from its usual pre-COVID late-March or early-April start in order to allow teams to get to grips with the new Cosworth-developed hybrid systems, with the Donington opener scheduled for 23-24 April.

The calendar, released by BTCC organiser TOCA, follows its traditional format, with no changes to venues.

After Donington, the tin-top circus moves to the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, while the series wraps up on the Kent venue’s Grand Prix layout on 8-9 October.

The third round is at Thruxton, which, as in 2021, is the only venue other than Brands to host two rounds.

As usual, there is a summer break at the halfway point between Croft in late June and Knockhill at the end of July.

Three official pre-season test days, as opposed to the traditional single ‘media’ day, will be staged so that teams can test the hybrid systems.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

TOCA supremo Alan Gow said: “I’m pleased to confirm our calendar for the 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

“As the biggest series in the UK, it is vital that our schedule is issued so early to allow the rest of British motorsport to plan their respective calendars.”

The decision to start the season at Donington is a break with recent practice, although the East Midlands venue did kick off the delayed 2020 campaign in August after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brands Indy Circuit was the traditional season starter from 2011-19, while Thruxton filled in this year, another campaign disrupted due to COVID.

Donington did have a run of kicking off the championship during its halcyon Super Touring era in the mid to late 1990s.

Brands has hosted the season finale every year since 2012, usually on the Grand Prix Circuit, but with a switch to the Indy layout last season due to the mid-November climax.

2022 BTCC calendar

23-24 April Donington Park
14-15 May Brands Hatch Indy
28-29 May Thruxton
11-12 June Oulton Park
25-26 June Croft
30-31 July Knockhill
13-14 August Snetterton
27-28 August Thruxton
24-25 September Silverstone
8-9 October Brands Hatch GP

shares
comments
BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Previous article

BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

2
MotoGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM

3
IndyCar

Da Matta: Numerous accidents prove need for closed cockpits

4
IMSA

Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”

17 h
5
Formula 1

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise

Latest news
Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
BTCC

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

36m
BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
Video Inside
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Jun 27, 2021
Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap

Jun 27, 2021
Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden

Jun 27, 2021
Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch
BTCC

Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch

Jun 26, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
21 h

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
21 h

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
21 h

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Ingram leaves it late to take Race 2 win 00:32
BTCC
Jun 27, 2021

BTCC: Ingram leaves it late to take Race 2 win

BTCC: Ingram wins, Shedden's bad luck in Race 3 at Snetterton 04:11
BTCC
Jun 14, 2021

BTCC: Ingram wins, Shedden's bad luck in Race 3 at Snetterton

More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win Brands Hatch
Video Inside
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap Brands Hatch
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Trending Today

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM
MotoGP MotoGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM

Da Matta: Numerous accidents prove need for closed cockpits
IndyCar IndyCar

Da Matta: Numerous accidents prove need for closed cockpits

Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”
IMSA IMSA

Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise
Formula 1 Formula 1

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
BTCC BTCC

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.