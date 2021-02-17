Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

Jelley reunites with WSR after 11-year absence

shares
comments
Jelley reunites with WSR after 11-year absence
By:

Stephen Jelley has returned to the West Surrey Racing BMW squad for the 2021 BTCC season after an 11-year absence from the team. 

The 38-year-old completes the line-up at WSR, where he will pilot a BMW 330i M Sport alongside four-time champion Colin Turkington and returnee Tom Oliphant. 

Jelley abandoned his single-seater career to go tin-tops with WSR in 2008, and in his second season he steered the Super 2000-spec BMW 320si to two victories at Rockingham. 

Lack of budget forced Jelley into the Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Parker Racing. He returned to the BTCC in 2017 with that squad, initially in a Ford Focus and then in an ex-WSR BMW 125i M Sport, which he took to one victory, in 2019 at Oulton Park. 

“There were times over the past few years, even when I was winning and getting podiums in the 1 Series, that I wasn’t sure I’d have an opportunity like this again, so to say that I’m looking forward to the season would be a huge understatement,” said Jelley.  

“When I walked into the workshop for the first time in over a decade, the first thing that I noticed was just how many trophies there are on the shelves now, and that’s incredibly inspiring.  

“I’ve spent the past few years in a WSR-built BMW 1 Series, so there won’t be an issue adapting to the 330i M Sport, and I’m pleased to have both Colin and Tom in the team because I think we can all work together well to keep pushing ourselves forwards.” 

Stephen Jelley driving a WSR BMW in 2008

Stephen Jelley driving a WSR BMW in 2008

Photo by: Pat Cranham

WSR supremo Dick Bennetts added: “When Stephen joined us first time around, he’d come out of single-seaters and was completely new to touring car racing, but he knuckled down and did a good job to score his first pole position in his rookie year and then a magnificent double win at Rockingham in 2009.  

“His performances in the WSR-built 1 Series over the past couple of years have shown that he remains a tenacious racer who performs best in rear-wheel-drive cars.  

“Personality-wise, he fits in very well with the whole team as well as Colin and Tom, so we’re very pleased with the strength of our line-up heading into the new season.” 

Jelley will continue to work with his engineer from Team Parker Racing, former Stewart F1 operations director Andy Miller, at WSR. 

2021 BTCC confirmed entries so far 

West Surrey Racing BMW: Colin Turkington, Tom Oliphant, Stephen Jelley
Team Dynamics Honda: Dan Cammish, TBA
Laser Tools Racing Infiniti: Ash Sutton, Aiden Moffat, Carl Boardley
Motorbase/MB Ford: Jake Hill, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne, Andy Neate
BTC Racing Honda: Josh Cook, Michael Crees, Jade Edwards
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota: Rory Butcher, Sam Smelt
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai: Tom Ingram, Chris Smiley, Jack Butel, TBA
Ciceley Motorsport BMW: Adam Morgan, Tom Chilton
Team Hard Cupra: Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, Glynn Geddie, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall: Jason Plato, TBA 

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season

Previous article

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Drivers Stephen Jelley
Teams West Surrey Racing
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

1h
2
IMSA

Falken, the little team that could, out of IMSA after 2015

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

18h
5
Formula 1

Keke Rosberg explains why he became an F1 "recluse"

Latest news
Jelley reunites with WSR after 11-year absence
BTCC

Jelley reunites with WSR after 11-year absence

1h
Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season
BTCC

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season

Feb 3, 2021
Butcher to lead two-car Toyota BTCC effort
BTCC

Butcher to lead two-car Toyota BTCC effort

Jan 27, 2021
Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season
BTCC

Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season

Jan 22, 2021
Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split
BTCC

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split

Jan 20, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:17
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 2 in 60 seconds 00:50
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:10
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 1 in 60 seconds

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv! 00:53
BTCC
Nov 10, 2020

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv!

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

More from
Marcus Simmons
The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer

American F3 ace Logan Sargeant eyes sportscar switch
FIA F3 / Breaking news

American F3 ace Logan Sargeant eyes sportscar switch

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season
BTCC / Breaking news

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season

More from
Stephen Jelley
Jelley makes BMW switch for 2018 BTCC season
BTCC / Breaking news

Jelley makes BMW switch for 2018 BTCC season

BTCC race winner Jelley returns after seven-year hiatus
BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC race winner Jelley returns after seven-year hiatus

Dramatic conclusion to 24 hour adventure for Al Harthy at Spa Spa-Francorchamps
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Dramatic conclusion to 24 hour adventure for Al Harthy at Spa

More from
West Surrey Racing
Jordan splits with BMW ahead of new BTCC season
BTCC / Breaking news

Jordan splits with BMW ahead of new BTCC season

Turkington stays at WSR BMW for 2020 BTCC season
BTCC / Breaking news

Turkington stays at WSR BMW for 2020 BTCC season

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime
BTCC / Analysis

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Trending Today

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

Falken, the little team that could, out of IMSA after 2015
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Falken, the little team that could, out of IMSA after 2015

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

Keke Rosberg explains why he became an F1 "recluse"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Keke Rosberg explains why he became an F1 "recluse"

F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA

When Canadian Allen Berg drove for Osella in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

When Canadian Allen Berg drove for Osella in Formula 1

Latest news

Jelley reunites with WSR after 11-year absence
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Jelley reunites with WSR after 11-year absence

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season

Butcher to lead two-car Toyota BTCC effort
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Butcher to lead two-car Toyota BTCC effort

Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.