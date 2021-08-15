Knockhill BTCC: Turkington scores WSR's 100th win in opener

The combination of the four-time champion, the BMW 330i M Sport and soft tyres proved unstoppable as Turkington took his second win of the season, after a difficult few weekends.

Turkington sprinted clear from pole, pulling a three-second lead after just three laps as fellow front row-starter Senna Proctor acted as the cork in the bottle and had the rest of the top 10 swarming behind him.

But Turkington's advantage was soon negated by a lengthy safety car period needed to recover Dan Lloyd's Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, which speared into the barriers at the chicane after a suspected car breakage following a kerb strike.

Yet the safety car period did not halt Turkington's charge as he again built up a comfortable buffer of 4.3s by the flag to take the landmark win for WSR.

"I'm delighted to be back on the top step - it's been a barren few weekends for me," said Turkington.

"Team BMW have me a really good car yesterday in qualifying and that's key."

WSR team boss Dick Bennetts added: "It's a fantastic achievement for everyone in the team - it makes me feel old having 100 wins!"

Proctor was not under such pressure after the safety car restart and eased clear to take a clear second.

Instead, it was Chris Smiley's Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30N that was facing a stern examination.

Proctor's BTC Honda Civic teammate Josh Cook was all over the rear of Smiley for a number of laps, making one unsuccessful move on the inside of the Hairpin, being unable to make the corner.

Cook did strike on lap 20 of 27 with a great move on the inside of Clark's to take third and Smiley found himself down to fifth at the next corner when the charging Ash Sutton dived up the inside at the Hairpin.

Sutton, despite running maximum ballast and the slower harder rubber on his Infiniti Q50, was on a mission, having earlier made a good pass on Jake Hill's Motorbase Ford Focus at Clark's.

Sutton was then glued to Cook's Honda for the remainder of the race but had to settle for fourth, still extending his points lead.

Smiley held on for fifth ahead of Hill, while Sutton's teammate Aiden Moffat was seventh on home soil.

Gordon Shedden finished eighth for the Team Dynamics squad, while Speedworks Toyota driver Rory Butcher passed Tom Ingram's Hyundai into McIntyre's with two laps to go to seal ninth.

Ingram remains second in the standings after third-placed Dan Rowbottom was only able to progress to 15th from 19th on the grid in his heavier Honda.

Race 1 results:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Gap 1 2 Colin Turkington BMW 2 18 Senna Proctor Honda 4.254 3 66 Josh Cook Honda 8.076 4 1 Ash Sutton Infiniti 8.643 5 22 Chris Smiley Hyundai 12.071 6 24 Jake Hill Ford 13.061 7 16 Aiden Moffat Infiniti 13.111 8 52 Gordon Shedden Honda 16.273 9 6 Rory Butcher Toyota 25.848 10 80 Tom Ingram Hyundai 27.688 11 12 Stephen Jelley BMW 27.899 12 3 Tom Chilton BMW 28.167 13 33 Adam Morgan BMW 28.487 14 11 Jason Plato Vauxhall 29.759 15 32 Daniel Rowbottom Honda 30.167 16 31 Jack Goff Cupra 30.727 17 23 Sam Smelt Toyota 32.558 18 41 Carl Boardley Infiniti 33.619 19 4 Sam Osborne Ford 34.705 20 96 Jack Butel Hyundai 35.693 21 62 Rick Parfitt Hyundai 38.341 22 19 Jack Mitchell Cupra 38.665 23 20 Paul Rivett Ford 39.317 24 28 Nicolas Hamilton Cupra 39.869 25 40 Árón T.-Smith Cupra 41.021 26 99 Jade Edwards Honda - 48 Ollie Jackson Ford - 15 Tom Oliphant BMW - 123 Daniel Lloyd Vauxhall