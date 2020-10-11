Top events
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
02 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
BTCC / Croft / Breaking news

Matt Neal stripped of Croft BTCC R2 victory, Cook takes back win

shares
comments
Matt Neal stripped of Croft BTCC R2 victory, Cook takes back win
By:

Honda veteran Matt Neal has been stripped of his win in the second race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft.

The three-time BTCC champion has been given a 0.7-second penalty for his last-lap manoeuvre to take the lead from Josh Cook.

The punishment means that 53-year-old Neal drops to second place, with BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R driver Cook inheriting his second victory of the day. Team Dynamics ace Neal explained that he thought the move, which happened at Sunny In, was on, having backed out of an attempt on the penultimate lap.

From the editor, also read:

"Josh was doing a great job with the 60kg [of success ballast], and I was able to pull on him in the quick stuff," he said. "I was within striking distance on the lap before, but he covered me off and we narrowly avoided contact. Then on the last lap I got a good run, he didn't cover me off, and then as I was committed he went for the apex.

"If they [the stewards] say otherwise, then at least I've given it a good shot."  

Cook, whose BTC Racing Honda was built by the Neal family's Dynamics team and receives regular assistance from the squad, viewed the incident differently.

"I think the video speaks for itself," he said before the decision was revealed. "I can't help but feel that the race was mugged off me."

Croft BTCC: Neal bumps past Cook to win thriller

Previous article

Croft BTCC: Neal bumps past Cook to win thriller

Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Croft
Author Marcus Simmons

