Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
BTCC / Breaking news

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing

shares
comments
Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing
By:
Feb 24, 2020, 12:33 PM

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden will substitute for Matt Neal at Honda in pre-season testing – and is eyeing a race return in the series.

The 53-year-old Neal – like Shedden a triple BTCC title winner – is still recuperating from injuries sustained in a mountain-biking accident, and the Scot will take the wheel of a Team Dynamics-run Civic Type-R FK8, starting from a test this Thursday at Donington Park.

It is understood that Neal was scheduled to see a specialist last weekend, but he is facing a race to be fit in time for the opening round at Donington on 28-29 March.

"My recovery is going well and everything is starting to mend; I'm doing everything possible to get in the car for the first round at Donington at the end of March," said Neal.

"However, we have undertaken a lot of changes to the car over the winter period that we need to try on track, and we need to do this with a back-to-back comparative test programme.

"So there was no better choice than my old teammate 'Flash' – he knows the team, he knows our work ethic and he is the natural choice to jump into my seat."

Shedden, 41, won all three of his BTCC crowns in Dynamics-run Hondas, but switched to the World Touring Car Cup for 2018-19 to race an Audi RS3 LMS, and has never driven the current FK8 Civic.

"Team Dynamics has always been my race family and I'm happy to help out," said Shedden.

"We have kept in constant contact since I went to WTCR and I've been down and seen the boys on a number of occasions over that two-year period.

"Obviously, my friendship with Matt means I really feel for him, and hope that he can make a speedy recovery, but at the business end we need to get the job done and get the cars race ready for the start of the season.

"I'm really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the FK8 and assisting with its development. Both Matt and Dan [Cammish, teammate] have been telling me how awesome it is to drive, so it will be interesting to compare it to the old FK2 that I won back-to-back drivers' titles with in 2015 and 2016!"

Shedden has been left out of a drive for 2020 owing to the collapse in support for the WTCR, and admits that he would be keen for a BTCC return if the right opportunity arises.

"Everything was very late with Audi's withdrawal from WTCR – that really came as a shock," he told Motorsport.com.

"It was well into November when they told us, and by that time a lot of people had already put their plans into action for this season.

"It's not an ideal situation for me but that's motorsport.

"But a couple of years away did me good in a lot of ways – I've learned a lot, and although the headline results weren't there I'm a better driver.

"The BTCC has gone from strength to strength, but I'd only sit in something I could win in and challenge for the championship."

Next article
Hamilton secures BTCC return with Team Hard

Previous article

Hamilton secures BTCC return with Team Hard

Next article

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Drivers Gordon Shedden , Matt Neal
Teams Team Dynamics
Author Marcus Simmons

BTCC Next session

Thruxton

Thruxton

15 May - 17 May

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull would have protested Mercedes' DAS in Australia

2
Sprint

AVSS: Cameron Dodson Winchester notes 2005-05-22

3
Le Mans

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
Formula 1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

Latest news

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test
BTCC

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus
BTCC

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus
BTCC

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback
BTCC

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing
BTCC

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.