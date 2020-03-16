Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
BTCC / Breaking news

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus

shares
comments
Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 9:40 PM

The British Touring Car Championship has barred spectators from attending its pre-season Launch Day at Silverstone on Tuesday in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the series was released on Monday evening, asking fans not to attend the circuit after UK prime minister Boris Johnson advised all citizens to avoid ‘non-essential social contact’.

“Following the government’s coronavirus latest advice, BTCC series organiser TOCA and Silverstone have taken the decision to cancel public attendance at the BTCC Season Launch taking place at the circuit tomorrow (17 March),” said the statement.

“TOCA and Silverstone are committed to assisting in any way to support the government’s action plan, with the health and safety of our visitors and our team as our priority.

“Tomorrow’s official pre-season test will still go ahead.”

Read Also:

Six hours of testing, split into two three-hour sessions, are scheduled to take place on the International Circuit, which has never before been used for BTCC competition.

The track uses the Grand Prix Circuit ‘Wing’ pits and paddock, but cuts across from The Loop complex to rejoin the GP layout at the beginning of the Hangar Straight.

The International Circuit will be used for the penultimate round of this year’s championship, on 26-27 September.

The race calendar itself is under ever-increasing threat from measures taken to counter the coronavirus, and Motorsport.com understands that the opening three rounds – at Donington Park on 28-29 March, Brands Hatch Indy Circuit on 11-12 April and Silverstone National Circuit on 25-26 April – are at risk.

This may depend on any edicts from the government banning gatherings of more than a certain number of people. In these circumstances, it would be unlikely that events could even take place behind closed doors as it is understood that at least 1500 people work in a BTCC paddock, across the headline act and its five support championships.

Slider
List

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
1/3

Photo by: Excelr8 Motorsport

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
2/3

Photo by: Excelr8 Motorsport

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
3/3

Photo by: Excelr8 Motorsport

Hyundai team hits the track

Meanwhile, testing has continued apace over recent days, with Excelr8 Motorsport completing the first track running for its Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance machines at Snetterton last Thursday and Friday.

Drivers Chris Smiley and Senna Proctor – both of whom are BTCC race winners – came away happy from the test.

Team principal Justina Williams said: “The finished product looks great and looks fast, as we know cars that look fast usually are!

“The two-day shakedown and test at Snetterton were very productive with both Senna and Chris coming away feeling quietly confident that their new steeds are capable of delivering.”

Related video

Next article
Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback

Previous article

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback

Next article

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Marcus Simmons

BTCC Next session

Thruxton

Thruxton

15 May - 17 May

Trending

1
Sprint

AVSS: Cameron Dodson Winchester notes 2005-05-22

2
NASCAR

Kyle Busch to drive for Roush at IRP

3
NASCAR

A History of NASCAR

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
Formula 1

Williams finally drops Senna-logo car tribute

Latest news

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test
BTCC

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus
BTCC

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus
BTCC

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback
BTCC

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing
BTCC

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.