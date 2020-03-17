Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Silverstone March testing / Testing report

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test

shares
comments
Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 6:03 PM

Toyota driver Tom Ingram topped the combined times during the 2020 BTCC media day test on the Silverstone International Circuit.

Ingram set the pace in the second of two three-hour sessions with his 1m06.171s benchmark, eclipsing the time of Jake Hill by 0.051s.

Ingram continues to lead the one-car Speedworks outfit, which will run under the Toyota Gazoo Racing UK banner this season, as it undertakes a second campaign with the Corolla.

Hill had led the way in the slower morning run thanks to a 1m06.512s effort. Last year he scored his maiden series victory at Knockhill but has now moved to MB Motorsport – owned by ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Blundell – to drive the long-serving FK2 Honda Civic Type R.

The top 16 all lapped within one second of Ingram, as Team Dynamics driver Dan Cammish ended the day in third place courtesy of a best lap of 1m06.490s.

Reigning independent drivers' champion Rory Butcher has switched to Motorbase this season as it introduces the new Ford Focus ST. He was fourth quickest, running 0.073s ahead of defending champion Colin Turkington in the BMW 330i M Sport.

Turkington heads into the campaign as a four-time BTCC title winner, level with Andy Rouse as the most successful driver in the championship's history.

Teammate Andrew Jordan was seventh fastest owing to his lap set in the morning session, with Senna Proctor separating the two BMWs.

Proctor is another driver to move teams for this season – switching to Excelr8 Motorsport. The squad finished last in the 2019 standings but returns with an all-new Hyundai i30 N Fastback – the first time the marque has featured in the BTCC

Matt Neal continued his rehabilitation following a winter bike crash during which he sustained a collapsed lung and multiple fractures.

The three-time champion, who is set to undertake his 20th season in the BTCC, was eighth-fastest in the sister Dynamics FK8 Civic Type R.

Ashley Sutton made his public debut for the Laser Tools Racing concern, which will continue with the revived rear-wheel-drive Infiniti Q50 project that returned to the grid part-way through last season. The 2017 title winner was ninth but only completed nine laps, all of which were in the afternoon.

Chris Smiley rounded out the top 10 in the second Hyundai.

Jason Plato was 16th ahead of new BTC Racing recruit Tom Chilton, while the returning Mat Jackson ended the day 24th.

The test took place behind closed doors in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

It was also confirmed that TOCA would postpone the first three rounds – Donington Park, Brands Hatch and the Silverstone National races – also as a result of COVID-19.

Next article
BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus

Previous article

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Silverstone March testing
Author Matt Kew

BTCC Next session

Thruxton

Thruxton

15 May - 17 May

Trending

1
Sprint

AVSS: Cameron Dodson Winchester notes 2005-05-22

2
NASCAR

Kyle Busch to drive for Roush at IRP

3
NASCAR

A History of NASCAR

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
Formula 1

Williams finally drops Senna-logo car tribute

Latest news

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test
BTCC

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus
BTCC

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus
BTCC

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback
BTCC

Bushell heart problem delays BTCC comeback

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing
BTCC

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.