Previous / Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC / Snetterton Qualifying report

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden has claimed pole position for Sunday’s second round of the 2021 season at Snetterton.

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

The Scot snatched the fastest time in the top 10 qualifying shootout away from Colin Turkington on the final lap of the 10-minute session to claim the top spot by 0.163 seconds.

Shedden is carrying no success ballast on his Team Dynamics Honda after a disastrous start to his comeback season at Thruxton, and his performance was partly the result of tyre strategy across the Snetterton Saturday.

Competitors used the hard-compound Goodyear throughout the Thruxton meeting, but in Norfolk it’s the medium, with the soft available as the option tyre for Sunday’s races.

“It’s a strange situation, because there are no carryover tyres, so we sat out quite a lot of FP2 [to save tyres] and give ourselves the best chance in qualifying, and wow, it’s paid off,” said Shedden.

“It was a last-lap job for me, and I managed to find about a quarter of a second.”

Turkington, with 27kg of ballast aboard his West Surrey Racing-run BMW, easily topped the initial 25-minute qualifying session by 0.291s from practice pace-setter Tom Ingram.

Turkington sat atop the times for most of the shootout, but didn’t quite have enough when it mattered, although is looking forward to the forecast hot conditions on Sunday which traditionally favour rear-wheel-drive cars such as the BMW.

Ingram, with 33kg of ballast on his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai, said he made a small mistake at the Wilson hairpin on his way to third fastest, although this did not account for the time chasm to the front-row men.

Rory Butcher was, in turn, some considerable distance behind Ingram in fourth place with his unballasted Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota.

Butcher just squeaked into the shootout with a couple of minutes of regular qualifying remaining, having had his earlier times deleted due to track-limits infringements.

Two more BMWs fill the third row, with Stephen Jelley’s WSR car in fifth and Adam Morgan doing a solid job to put his Ciceley Motorsport version sixth.

The two Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Fords occupy row four, with Ollie Jackson ahead of championship leader Jake Hill.

Eighth position is a very good effort for Hill, who is carrying the maximum 75kg of success ballast and whose three closest title challengers all failed to make the shootout by some margin.

Reigning champion Ash Sutton (48kg) placed his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti down in 16th position, although lost a lap that would have given him 11th to track limits.

Josh Cook (66kg) has qualified his BTC Racing Honda in 17th, while Jason Plato (57kg) will start his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall from 19th.

The final two drivers in the top 10 were Dan Lloyd in his PMR Vauxhall and Tom Oliphant in the third of the WSR BMWs, although Oliphant lost a lap in the shootout that would have put him sixth, again due to track limits.

Qualifying results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
52 Gordon Shedden Honda 1'55.208  
2 Colin Turkington BMW 1'55.371 0.163
80 Tom Ingram Hyundai 1'55.700 0.492
6 Rory Butcher Toyota 1'56.012 0.804
12 Stephen Jelley BMW 1'56.030 0.822
33 Adam Morgan BMW 1'56.156 0.948
48 Ollie Jackson Ford 1'56.262 1.054
24 Jake Hill Ford 1'56.403 1.195
123 Daniel Lloyd Vauxhall 1'56.492 1.284
10  15 Tom Oliphant BMW 1'56.826 1.618
11  32 Daniel Rowbottom Honda 1'56.355 1.147
12  22 Chris Smiley Hyundai 1'56.460 1.252
13  3 Tom Chilton BMW 1'56.543 1.335
14  31 Jack Goff Cupra 1'56.592 1.384
15  4 Sam Osborne Ford 1'56.711 1.503
16  1 Ash Sutton Infiniti 1'56.719 1.511
17  66 Josh Cook Honda 1'56.809 1.601
18  21 Jessica Hawkins Ford 1'56.860 1.652
19  11 Jason Plato Vauxhall 1'56.948 1.740
20  40 Árón T.-Smith Cupra 1'56.986 1.778
21  16 Aiden Moffat Infiniti 1'57.033 1.825
22  18 Senna Proctor Honda 1'57.078 1.870
23  41 Carl Boardley Infiniti 1'57.098 1.890
24  23 Sam Smelt Toyota 1'57.501 2.293
25  99 Jade Edwards Honda 1'57.847 2.639
26  96 Jack Butel Hyundai 1'58.220 3.012
27  62 Rick Parfitt Hyundai 1'58.319 3.111
28  28 Nicolas Hamilton Cupra 1'58.458 3.250
29  88 Glynn Geddie Cupra   -

 

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021
BTCC

Dan Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021
BTCC

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins wild rain-affected Race 3

May 9, 2021

May 9, 2021
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

BTCC

Dan Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

BTCC

Dan Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

BTCC

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

