Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener
BTCC Race report

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race

By:

Josh Cook made it two out of two from the British Touring Car Championship’s opening round at Thruxton, and took his collection of BTCC wins at the Hampshire track to six.

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race

This time, Cook led home temporary BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R team-mate Dan Cammish in a race that featured two substantial accidents, the first of which caused a red flag, the second a safety car.

Read Also:

As in race one, Cook had to survive contact at the Complex on the opening lap of the restart to race two. Tom Ingram brought his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N side by side with the Honda, which skipped off the kerb and made contact with the Hyundai. There was another brush between the pair in the runoff before they continued.

Ingram’s delay allowed Cammish to grab second at Segrave, and Jake Hill moved his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus up to third. With Cammish in only for this weekend, it seemed likely that he would play rear gunner to Cook, who now had 75kg of success ballast aboard his Civic.

But Cook was setting good lap times and, although he began to lose a little speed at the Complex as the race wore on, it was never enough to be a worry. At that point, Cammish was wary of Hill behind, before the Ford in turn began to fade.

“We went quicker than I did in race one [without ballast],” said Cook. “We made some real changes for the weight and it really helped, and learning that was crucial for us.

“We tried it in testing and it worked, but it was good to replicate that in a race, and I was happy with those sorts of lap times.”

Cammish, in turn, described the race as “formation flying. Any other driver I’d have had a go, but that wasn’t the right thing to do today.”

Hill was left to rue a poor start with too much wheelspin that allowed Cammish in front of him in the first place, but was delighted with his second podium of the day.

Dan Rowbottom continued his impressive start to life with the Team Dynamics Honda squad by finishing fourth.

Jason Plato initially held the position in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, but came under pressure from Rowbottom, who forced the two-time champion into an uncomfortable position on the chicane kerbs with five laps remaining and accelerated past into Allard.

Ingram faded a little in this race but came home sixth, ahead of the West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport of four-time champion Colin Turkington.

Aiden Moffat led home Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 team-mate Ash Sutton for eighth, but this was a race that necessitated another charging drive from the reigning champion.

An engine issue for Sutton’s Infiniti prompted the team to bring him into the pits under the safety car for a quick fix – he resumed 24th and stormed through to grab ninth from Tom Oliphant’s WSR BMW on the final lap.

Another WSR BMW, that of Stephen Jelley, finished 11th from the back of the grid following transmission failure in the opening race, and he has been drawn on reversed-grid pole.

The race stoppage was caused when Andy Neate’s Motorbase Ford made contact with Glynn Geddie at Allard, turning around the Scot’s Team Hard Cupra. Jade Edwards was stuck on the outside in her BTC Honda and all three smashed into the barriers, Geddie riding along the tyre wall before bouncing upside down and prompting a long delay while the barrier was repaired.

The safety car was called when Rory Butcher crashed his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla out of third place at Noble when he got caught out trying to run three-abreast with Hill and Ingram on cold tyres.

shares
comments
Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Drivers Josh Cook
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care

21h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain

21min
4
Formula E

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout

5
Formula 1

Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight

53min
Latest news
Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race

20m
Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener

3h
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton tops qualifying thriller
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton tops qualifying thriller

May 8, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

May 7, 2021
Rejuvenated Plato questioned BTCC future in lockdown
BTCC

Rejuvenated Plato questioned BTCC future in lockdown

May 5, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: British Touring Cars kicks off in Thruxton this weekend 04:35
BTCC
May 7, 2021

BTCC: British Touring Cars kicks off in Thruxton this weekend

BTCC: Jason Plato - The Return 08:43
BTCC
May 6, 2021

BTCC: Jason Plato - The Return

BTCC: Plato to achieve 100 race victories 00:55
BTCC
May 6, 2021

BTCC: Plato to achieve 100 race victories

BTCC: Rejuvenated Plato hungry to reach 100 race win milestone 00:39
BTCC
May 6, 2021

BTCC: Rejuvenated Plato hungry to reach 100 race win milestone

BTCC: Brands Hatch - Race 30 in 120 seconds 02:05
BTCC
Apr 28, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch - Race 30 in 120 seconds

More from
Marcus Simmons
Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener Thruxton
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton tops qualifying thriller
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton tops qualifying thriller

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

More from
Josh Cook
Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass

Thruxton BTCC: Cook beats Butcher and Sutton in Race 3 Thruxton
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook beats Butcher and Sutton in Race 3

Brands Hatch BTCC: Cook wins opener from 10th Brands Hatch
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Cook wins opener from 10th

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Trending Today

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout
Formula E Formula E

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout

Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Latest news

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race

Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook draws first blood in Race 1 opener

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton tops qualifying thriller
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton tops qualifying thriller

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.