Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race
BTCC / Thruxton II News

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

By:

Team Dynamics Honda racer Dan Rowbottom snatched the second pole position of his British Touring Car Championship career at Thruxton.

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Rowbottom, who is saddled with 27kg of success ballast upon his Civic Type R, was top of the pile after the first runs.

But then Jake Hill, whose Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus is on 39kg ballast, set two laps good enough for pole, and was looking good to earn his first BTCC qualifying-topping effort. Then out came Rowbottom, and his final salvo was enough to dislodge Hill from pole and consign the Ford to the outside of the front row by 0.086 seconds.

“The car’s great, the team’s great, everything’s fantastic,” said Rowbottom, who was suffering a migraine during the morning. I’d better do a better start from pole than I did last time!”

It could have been an all-Dynamics front row: Gordon Shedden was on a hot lap at the midway point of the session, and was 0.1s up on Rowbottom’s eventual pole after the first two sectors.

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

But then Shedden lost it at Church, and returned to the pits with his left-front brake on fire. He eventually resumed to qualify 14th, way adrift of his free-practice-topping time, which would have put him on the front row.

Even so, there were two Hondas in the top three, with a late effort from Josh Cook lifting his BTC Racing Civic – on 33kg ballast – to third on the grid.

Rory Butcher placed his ballast-free Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla fourth on the grid, but had a scary moment on the last lap when he had to fly off the road at Goodwood to avoid the slow-moving Infiniti of Carl Boardley.

Best rear-wheel-drive qualifier was Tom Oliphant, who put his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport into fifth place on no ballast, and pipped the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan (on 9kg ballast), with whom he will share the third row.

Championship leader Ash Sutton, on the full 75kg weight in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, spent much of the session in the top three, but fell to seventh amid the raft of late improvers.

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The other car on the fourth row will be the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Dan Lloyd.

Ninth on the grid was the result for Colin Turkington’s WSR BMW, on 57kg of ballast, after an adventurous session. Turkington appeared to be baulked on his first run, and late in the session got into a wild slide at Allard and strimmed the grass.

Senna Proctor rounded out the top 10 in his BTC Honda.

The main title contender outside the top 10 was Tom Ingram, whose Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N is carrying 66kg of success ballast.

Ingram set a time good enough for eighth on the grid early doors, but that was deleted due to a track-limits offence and his next best was good only for 12th, meaning he will share the sixth row with the second PMR Vauxhall of Jason Plato.

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

