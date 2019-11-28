Filters:
Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg admits he does not feel like he is leaving Formula 1, and says he wil be ready for any opportunity that might arise in 2020.
F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor
Formula 1 teams will be required to run a second fuel-flow sensor next season as the FIA escalates its efforts to prevent the rules being exploited for performance gains.
Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
Red Bull says that Alex Albon was still able to leave the Brazilian Grand Prix with his "head held high", despite missing out on the chance of a maiden Formula 1 podium.
Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
Lewis Hamilton reckons Honda's progress sets up a potentially "serious" battle between three manufacturers for the 2020 Formula 1 title.
What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
Pierre Gasly is almost unrecognisable from the driver who left Red Bull no choice but to demote him. While his response to that has been outstanding, he must do more if he is to fulfil the promise his talent offers
Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
Red Bull may be setting records in Formula 1 with its quick tyre changes, but it's now also become the first team to complete a pitstop in zero gravity.
Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry
Ferrari needs to clarify what is "silly" with Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel following their crash last weekend, but is not interested in repeating Mercedes' past tactics.
Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst
The Mercedes Formula 1 team is to review its energy deployment for when it next attempts a pitstop undercut after Max Verstappen’s re-pass in the Brazilian Grand Prix left Lewis Hamilton fuming.
Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights
Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks his team's straightline speed advantage at the Brazilian Grand Prix was just as much down to downforce levels as it was engine power.
Ocon to join Renault for post-Abu Dhabi GP test
Mercedes has agreed to release Esteban Ocon early to join the Renault Formula 1 team for the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix test next month.
Allison's first GP in lead role marred by "mess of a race"
Mercedes Formula 1 technical director James Allison enjoyed being the team's most senior person at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Toto Wolff's absence, bar the "mess of a race" factor.
Gasly boosted by "relief" of no Red Bull pressure - Horner
Pierre Gasly's return to his best in Formula 1 has been triggered by the "relief" of escaping the intense pressure that hurt him at Red Bull, reckons his former boss Christian Horner.
Why Vettel's emotion is now undermining Ferrari
Forget the stewards' verdict that blame was equal in the Ferrari drivers' Interlagos clash - this was clearly another example of one of Sebastian Vettel's flaws. What Ferrari does - or doesn't do - next will have long-running repercussions
Steiner: "Unbelievable" MGU-K glitch cost us podium shot
Haas boss Gunther Steiner says a baffling glitch with Romain Grosjean’s MGU-K cost the Frenchman the chance of a shock podium finish in the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Ferrari "almost matching" Red Bull in corners for first time
Ferrari says its reduced straightline speed at the Brazilian Grand Prix was down to an aerodynamic configuration that meant it "almost matched" Formula 1 rival Red Bull in the corners.
Brazilian GP: Best of team radio
Selected radio messages from a thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit.
Miami GP “buys three to six months” as mayor’s veto is upheld
A major hurdle for the planned Miami GP for 2021 was overcome today when the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners backed the mayor’s veto of its original decision to prohibit the use of public roads for a race.
Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation
Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg, who is almost certain to lose his place on the Formula 1 grid in 2020, will not be joining Ed Carpenter Racing next year, despite speculation continuing to mount as recently as last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
Why Sainz escaped penalty for "muscle memory" DRS use
Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has explained why drivers, including podium finisher Carlos Sainz, escaped any potential sanction for opening DRS under yellow flags.
Bottas faced with threat of grid drop for Abu Dhabi
The Mercedes Formula 1 team doesn’t yet know if Valtteri Bottas will need to take a grid penalty in Abu Dhabi after his retirement from the Brazilian GP with an engine issue.
Ferrari: Timing of Vettel/Leclerc Brazil clash "lucky"
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says the Formula 1 team is “lucky” Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have collided this season so they can clarify what is needed for 2020.
Sainz: Brazilian GP charge "definitely" my best-ever race
Carlos Sainz has no doubts that his charge from the back of the grid to take his maiden podium finish in Formula 1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix was the best race of his life.
Masi had no choice over safety car for "stuck" Mercedes
Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says the safety car deployed when Valtteri Bottas retired his Mercedes in Brazil was a standard reaction to the use of a recovery crane.
Vettel or Leclerc should "follow Hamilton's example" - Brawn
Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc should take a leaf out of Lewis Hamilton’s book and be more honest about their mistakes when they mess up, says Ross Brawn.