2020
Championship races
SINGLE-SEATERS Schedule season 2020
Upcoming events (8 Events)
Rome E-prix | Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
35 days
Paris E-prix | Streets of Paris
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
49 days
Seoul E-prix | Seoul Street Circuit
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
64 days
Jakarta E-prix | Jakarta Street Circuit
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
98 days
Berlin E-prix | Berlin Tempelhof Airport
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
113 days
New York City E-prix | Brooklyn Street Circuit
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
133 days
London E-prix I | Streets of London
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
148 days
London E-Prix II | Streets of London
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
149 days