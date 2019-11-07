Alonso “has pace to find” in Saudi Arabian desert rally
Fernando Alonso says he was relieved to enjoy a “trouble-free” opening stage of the Al Ula-Neom Cross-Country Rally in Saudi Arabia, as he gears up for next year’s Dakar Rally in his Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux.
This is Alonso’s first event since a troubled outing in the recent Morocco Rally left him with a "bittersweet" feeling – which included a heavy crash into a ditch. Alonso ended the first stage in fourth place, 7m43s off leader Yasir Bin Seaidan’s Mini.
“It was a trouble-free stage for us,” said Alonso. “We didn’t have any issues this time, we completed the 210km. We still have some pace to find but we really wanted one day with no issues after Morocco and South Africa.
“We did that today, in nice terrain, nice views out there. Hopefully tomorrow we will increase the pace a little bit.”
Read Also:
#205 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Previous article
Alonso left with "bittersweet" feeling in Morocco
Next article
Alonso scores first podium finish in Dakar build-up event
About this article
|Series
|Cross-Country Rally
|Event
|Al Ula-Neom Rally
|Drivers
|Fernando Alonso Shop Now
|Teams
|Gazoo Racing
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Alonso “has pace to find” in Saudi Arabian desert rally
Cross-Country Rally Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by