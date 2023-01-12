Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Dakar 2023 | Auto
Topic

Dakar 2023 | Auto

Main
Previous / Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins Next / Dakar 2023: Loeb continues winning streak on Stage 11, Al-Attiyah leads
Dakar / Dakar Special feature

Dakar Video | Sparco innovates with new water-repellent seat for Side by Side

In this new video from Motorsport.com, we present a new innovation from Sparco: A new type of water-repellent seat to be used in Side by Side buggies on the Dakar Rally.

Franco Nugnes
By:
Co-author:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
Listen to this article

The Dakar Rally 2023 is well underway. It is the 45th edition of the world's most famous rally raid, and for the fourth consecutive year it will cross the Arabian Peninsula from west to east.

Weather conditions are as unpredictable as they are prohibitive, forcing the brave participants and teams to prepare in the best possible way, using top quality equipment.

The Side by Side buggies that are participating in the Dakar Rally 2023 will be equipped with seats upholstered with a water-repellent material.

In this new Motorsport.com video, we show you how Sparco designed and manufactured this unique seat, equipped with a material that does not absorb water, but makes it "slip" so that SSV drivers and co-drivers stay totally dry during the stage.

You have to see this to believe it!

shares
comments
Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins
Previous article

Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins
Next article

Dakar 2023: Loeb continues winning streak on Stage 11, Al-Attiyah leads

Dakar 2023: Loeb continues winning streak on Stage 11, Al-Attiyah leads
Franco Nugnes More from
Franco Nugnes
Ferrari’s management chaos a contrast to calm 2023 F1 car progress
Formula 1

Ferrari’s management chaos a contrast to calm 2023 F1 car progress

How Ferrari quietly sorted its core F1 engine reliability problem
Formula 1

How Ferrari quietly sorted its core F1 engine reliability problem

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres

Latest news

Subaru firms up 2023 SUPER GT plans
Super GT Super GT

Subaru firms up 2023 SUPER GT plans

Subaru has announced an unchanged driver line-up for the 2023 SUPER GT season as it seeks to regain the GT300 title it lost last year.

BMW driver Spengler moves to SUPER GT with Studie team
Super GT Super GT

BMW driver Spengler moves to SUPER GT with Studie team

Factory BMW driver Bruno Spengler will compete in Japan’s SUPER GT series for the first time in 2023 when he joins Team Studie in the GT300 class.

Major tyre switch for TCR Australia
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Major tyre switch for TCR Australia

Kumho will replace Michelin as the control tyre supplier for TCR Australia as part of a new multi-year deal.

New Lexus LC500h revealed for 2023 SUPER GT debut
Super GT Super GT

New Lexus LC500h revealed for 2023 SUPER GT debut

Leading GT300 constructor apr has taken the covers off the hybrid-powered Lexus LC500h it will campaign in the 2023 SUPER GT season.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.