Al-Attiyah will drive the Prodrive-built Hunter T1+ in the 2024 World Rally Raid Championship, beginning with the Dakar Rally in January.

The Qatar driver, who will continue racing with long-time co-driver Mathieu Baumel, will get his first competitive run behind the Prodrive-built prototype in Baja Portalegre 500 on October 26-28, before taking part in the Dubai International Baja next month as further preparation for the 46th running of Dakar.

“It is a very special feeling to come to Prodrive as I have seen over the last three years that the team has worked very hard to get to where they are now with the Hunter,” said Al-Attiyah.

“I’m so happy to join the Prodrive team with Mathieu as I believe it will be one of the strongest in the sport. Over the years I have won with three different manufacturers in Rally Raid, but to win with a fourth car is a big target for us. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Photo by: Prodrive Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel Prodrive

Al-Attiyah will form an all-star line-up at the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team alongside nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb, but will compete under the Nasser Racing banner.

His addition means Prodrive/Bahrain outfit will continue to have a world-class driver to lead its efforts after Loeb leaves the team at the end of next year to join Dacia’s revived rally programme in 2025.

Speaking after the announcement, Prodrive chairman David Richards said: “To have Nasser and Mathieu, the reigning World Rally Raid Champions, join us for the 2024 season in the Prodrive Hunter is great news.

“We look forward to working closely with them both as we work hard toward Dakar in January. Nasser’s successes speak for themselves and with so many championships to his name, I am certain that the pairing will perform strongly in the Hunter.”

Al-Attiyah is one of the most successful cross-country rally driver in the history of the discipline with five Dakar wins to his name - including three in the last seven years with Toyota.

He has won the prestigious marathon with three different manufacturers, Volkswagen, Mini and Toyota, and has been racing annually at the event since 2004.

The 52-year-old has also made a number of appearances in WRC, most recently in 2015, and also has a secondary career as a professional sports shooter.