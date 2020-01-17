Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Alonso: Dakar Rally return would be to win

shares
comments
Alonso: Dakar Rally return would be to win
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jan 17, 2020, 4:29 PM

Fernando Alonso says he would only return to the Dakar Rally with the aim to win, after finishing 13th on his debut in 2020.

Alonso, who has been sampling various motorsport categories after leaving Formula 1 as a two-time champion, posted a best stage finish of runner-up in a Toyota Gazoo-run Hilux in his first Dakar outing.

Though a stop for repairs on the second stage and a roll on the 10th stage cost him several hours in the general classification, Alonso was buoyed by how competitive he has proven, and believes he could take on the challenge of winning the Dakar in the future.

He says, however, that he is not yet ready to decide if and when he will return to the event.

"If I decide to enter the Dakar again, it would be with high expectations," Alonso said. "I don't want to think about it now. I'm happy with how it went.

"Logically, after this first experience, and having been competitive, if I race in the future, I'll try to do it to win, to add an important victory to my career.

"But there's time for that [decision]. I would have to have a more precise and detailed preparation and have the best equipment.

"If you like racing, spending the holidays in a car is a good option. We'll see."

While he came up short of taking a maiden stage win, Alonso felt he had come close - particularly in the final test.

"I have felt competitive almost every day. On this last stage we had a puncture, we caught Yazeed [Al Rajhi] and we still finished fourth [on the day], so I think we would have been in with a shot at winning the stage [otherwise]."

Alonso's three-time Dakar champion teammate Nasser Al-Attiyah suggested the ex-F1 star has proved a fast learner and has looked competitive enough to return with loftier ambitions in the future.

However, he once again played down Alonso's chances of conquering the Dakar on his second try.

"Look, we need to respect also the race," Al-Attiyah said. "When I came [to the Dakar], I had a lot of experience. After six, seven years, I won.

"Carlos [Sainz], he is a great driver in WRC. He came, he stayed seven, eight years. Sebastien Loeb, he came. He is one of the best drivers, he couldn't win.

"It takes time. We need to respect this race because this race is really not easy."

Next article
Dutch rider in critical condition after Dakar Rally crash

Previous article

Dutch rider in critical condition after Dakar Rally crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR

Jim Covey - GM Racing profile

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Jerry Nadeau Ties the Knot

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Winners - Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz 01:41
Dakar
18m

Dakar 2020: Winners - Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz

Dakar 2020: Explore Qiddiya 01:33
Dakar
58m

Dakar 2020: Explore Qiddiya

Dakar 2020: Winner - Ricky Brabec 02:16
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2020: Winner - Ricky Brabec

Ken Block takes the Extreme E E-SUV through the desert for the Final Stage of the Dakar Rally 01:29
Dakar
1h

Ken Block takes the Extreme E E-SUV through the desert for the Final Stage of the Dakar Rally

Dakar 2020: Day 12 highlights 09:03
Dakar
2h

Dakar 2020: Day 12 highlights

Latest news

Alonso: Dakar Rally return would be to win
DAKR

Alonso: Dakar Rally return would be to win

Dutch rider in critical condition after Dakar Rally crash
DAKR

Dutch rider in critical condition after Dakar Rally crash

Currie takes 2020 Dakar SxS title
DAKR

Currie takes 2020 Dakar SxS title

Kamaz scores Dakar 1-2 led by Karginov
DAKR

Kamaz scores Dakar 1-2 led by Karginov

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini, Alonso 13th
DAKR

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini, Alonso 13th

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.