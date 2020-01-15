Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll

shares
comments
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jan 15, 2020, 7:08 PM

Fernando Alonso says he has no regrets over forgoing a cautious finish to the 2020 Dakar Rally, after a roll on Wednesday likely cost him a top-10 result.

Favourable road position for the Haradh - Shubaytah stage meant Alonso was primed to contend for a maiden stage win, having finished second to the Century buggy of Mathieu Serradori two days prior.

But his hopes were dashed just over a kilometre into the test when his Hilux was sent into a double rollover going over a dune and sustained damage that forced a subsequent stop.

Alonso wound up losing over an hour in the weather-shortened stage, and would now need to make up a similar gap to the four cars ahead of him in the general classification over the two remaining stages if he is to recover a top-10 finish,

"I'm fine," Alonso said after the crash. "As soon as we started, we had the roll - but other than that it was a good day, we're here.

"We didn't lose much, just some places, and I don't mind if I'm sixth or 13th either way.

"I'm so lucky to still be in the Dakar, to stay in this tough race. We don't give up, and we didn't come here to ride around.

"I'm trying to win stages and that's what we like to do. Today I wanted to win. You can fail, but you can't not try."

The stoppage was necessary to remove the windshield, as well as change two punctured tyres and a suspension arm.

Alonso says the car was "already at 100 percent" further into the stage.

"I know it's the news of the day, there were a thousand people waiting in every place, but look, we were lucky," Alonso repeated.

"[To be] 14th overall in my first Dakar, just a small setback where we lost a few minutes - but that's the tone of the Dakar, there are others who didn't finish. We found [Borgward driver Nani] Roma fixing the car, we are lucky to have reached the finish.

"I'm sorry if these aren't the comments you may have wanted to hear, but I'm quite happy with the day."

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso

Photo by: A.S.O.

Next article
Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead

Previous article

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 10: Haradh - Shubaytah
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 11: Shubaytah - Haradh Starts in
07 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
25 Seconds

Trending

1
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

2
World of Outlaws

Guy Forbrook, Greg Hodnett to Hit Outlaws Trail

3
WEC

Opinion: Was Porsche quitting LMP1 really a blessing in disguise?

4
W Series

W Series announces initial 2020 calendar

5
NASCAR

Hamilton Sr: His cancer story

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Trucks 02:15
Dakar
2h

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Cars and SSV 03:49
Dakar
2h

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 03:24
Dakar
2h

Dakar 2020: Day 10 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Explore Empty Quarter 02:00
Dakar
2h

Dakar 2020: Explore Empty Quarter

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Casey Currie 01:58
Dakar
3h

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Casey Currie

Latest news

Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll
DAKR

Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage
DAKR

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage

Dakar stewards issue warning to cross-country champion
DAKR

Dakar stewards issue warning to cross-country champion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.